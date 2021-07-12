APC has announced members of a committee tasked with handling reconciliation efforts following the Anambra state governorship primary election

Some members of the party were aggrieved over the outcome of the primaries recently conducted in the southeast state

The core duty assigned to the committee is headed by Governors Sanwo-Olu and Abdulrahman who are to unify and strengthen the APC

Abuja - In a bid to resolve issues resulting from the All Progressives Congress (APC) Anambra state governorship primary election, the party has set up a committee to reconcile aggrieved members.

According to a statement signed by John James Akpanudoedehe, national secretary caretaker committee, and shared on the ruling party's Facebook page on Sunday, July 11, the committee is headed by the governors of Lagos and Kwara states.

APC Anambra state governorship primary election appeal panel submits its report. Photo credit: @officialapcng

Source: Facebook

Akpanudoedehe said the decision to appoint the governors followed the recently concluded APC primaries to elect the party’s candidates for the Anambra governorship election.

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu and his Kwara state counterpart Abdulrasaq Abdulrahman have been tasked with unifying and strengthening the party in the state ahead of the November 6 guber poll.

The two party leaders are also responsible for bringing together all the erstwhile aspirants and their supporters to join the campaign organisation and achieve victory for APC.

Andy Uba wins Anambra APC guber primary

Earlier, Andy Uba emerged as the governorship candidate of the APC in Anambra state. The victory of the former senator was announced by the chairman of the APC primary election committee and governor of Ogun state, Dapo Abiodun.

He scored 230,201 out of the 348,490 total votes cast at the Golden Tulip Hotel to defeat his closest rival, Johnbosco Onunkwo who pulled 28,746 votes.

Uba defeated 13 other aspirants to emerge as the party’s governorship candidate in the coming November 6 election.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read the best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

APC reveals strategy to defeat APGA, PDP, others

Meanwhile, members of the APC in Anambra state have been asked to close ranks in order to be victorious at the poll.

While speaking against the backdrop of the intense crisis rocking the ruling All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), a leading pressure group, the APC Patriots said that the party has a better chance to win the election.

in a statement by the spokesman of the APC Patriots, Victor Afam Ogene, the group said that the APGA’s participation in the next election remains a matter of conjecture.

Source: Legit