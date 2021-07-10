Nigerians are still angry with upcoming US rapper Bia after what she said about their three superstars, Burna Boy, Wizkid and Davido

Unknown to many, Bia commented under Burna Boy's post in 2018 while the singer was publicising his show in London

The Ye singer's aide and friend, Manny shared a screenshot of the post and her comment while daring her to deny it

Nigerians are not done with US rapper Bia as they are still angry with her for saying she does not know what the three Nigerian super singers look like.

She said this after Nicki Minaj asked Bia during an Instagram live who she would like to sleep with, marry and kiss between Wizkid, Davido, and Burna Boy.

Well, one of Burna Boy's friends, Manny, has brought out a receipt to show that the rapper is lying. The singer's aide scrolled down the Twice As Tall singer's Instagram page to 140 weeks ago, reveal a 2018 comment of the rapper excited about Burna Boy's song.

Burna Boy's Friend Shares Screenshot of US Rapper Bia's 2018 Comment Under Singer's Post

In the post, Burna Boy shared a video playing his song Ye to promote his forthcoming show in London and Bia wrote the comment: "This songgg" and ended it with three fire emojis.

Many in a caption on his Instastory said that the female rapper cannot deny her 2018 comment under Burna's post.

No competition between Burna Boy and Wizkid

Grammy award-winning singer Burna Boy cleared the air over any competition between him and colleague Wizkid.

In a video sighted by Legit.ng on Instagram, the Twice as Tall singer confidently noted that there is no reason for one person to outdo the other, even when they win awards.

Giving his reason, Burna disclosed that he is on an entirely different lane from Wizkid and even made reference to their style of music.

According to him, Wizkid is all about women while he sings about real-life scenarios and then, women.

Burna Boy however spoke on their similarities which is the fact that they are from the same country and they have a love for each other.

