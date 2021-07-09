Nicki Minaj and an American rapper called Bia had an IG live where they talked about three Nigerian musicians

The mother of one then asked her rapper colleague to choose between Davido, Wizkid, and Burna Boy

Bia's response did not go down well with some Nigerians who watched the IG live and they blasted her online

PAY ATTENTION: Legit.ng is on a mission to support vulnerable children of Calabar – join the initiative on Patreon, let’s change more lives together!

No matter how much Nigerians dislike a celebrity, they prefer to be the people talking about the person than allowing someone from another country to disrespect them.

Such was the case of American rapper Bia who recently gave a comment on Wizkid, Davido, and Burna Boy.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important

US rapper Bia said she doesn't know Wizkid, Davido, and Burna Boy. Photos: @Bia, @wizkid, @davido, @burnaboygram

Source: Instagram

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!

On Wizkid, Davido, and Burna Boy

It all started when Bia joined Nicki Minaj during an Instagram live. Nicki asked the young rapper who she would like to sleep with, marry and kiss between Wizkid, Davido, and Burna Boy.

The rapper replied by saying she doesn't know what the three Nigerian singers look like.

Nicki then told Bia that it's unfortunate that she doesn't know the artistes.

Watch the video below:

PAY ATTENTION: Read the best news on Nigeria's #1 news app

Nigerians react

Nigerians were not pleased by Bia's answer and as expected, they slammed her online.

zagah_jane:

"We don't even know her self, check out her name na "Bia"we should come and do what"

the_olaedo:

"Who’s she again?"

silverandconcept:

"But we don't know the girl nah."

mo___bewaji:

"We sef no sabi you,oloshiii,You no sabi Agba metaaa."

ijawfinegirl:

"She said she doesn’t know what they look like not that she hasn’t heard of them na. There are some artists you have probably heard their song but you haven’t really seen."

sylverscarterofficial:

"I seriously don't know her she."

glo_tim:

"Hello, we don’t know you too. how can you say you don’t know our legends? no stopppittt."

Burna Boy talks about his career in Nigeria

Legit.ng earlier reported that the singer said he is not a Nigerian artiste.

Burna Boy made this known in response to a tweet that jokingly addressed his critics.

Reacting to the bold statement, a follower pointed out despite not identifying as a Nigerian, the Kilometer crooner promotes African culture. He went on to accuse the singer of denying his motherland.

Burna Boy responded to his post, making it known that even though he is from Nigeria and lives in the country, he has never benefitted from her.

Source: Legit