People from different races, cultures and countries gathered to give final respect to late preacher, TB Joshua in Lagos

The atmosphere was emotional as the founder of the Synagogue Church of All Nations was buried in at the premises of his church

Joshua was buried after a week-long funeral service which climaxed on Friday afternoon, July 9

Ikotun, Lagos state - The founder of the Synagogue Church of All Nations (SCOAN), TB Joshua, was on Friday, July 9, laid to rest in the church premises at Ikotun, Lagos.

Joshua who is regarded as one of the richest and philanthropic pastors in Nigeria was buried in grand style with a presidential-looking mausoleum.

The SCOAN said Prophet TB Joshua leaves behind a legacy of service and sacrifice to God's Kingdom. Photo: TB Joshua Ministries

Photos of the mausoleum shared on the Facebook page of TB Joshua Ministries, indicate that the monument has some of the following features:

1. A water fountain

2. An indoor garden

3. Air conditioning units

4. Beautiful flooring

5. The mausoleum was well-lit with different types of lighting

Lady causes a scene at TB Joshua's burial

In another news, a woman reportedly caused a scene at the burial ceremony that happened at Ikotun area of Lagos state.

In a short clip shared by Instablog9ja on Instagram, the lady made some declarations as she was being taken out by church officials.

To that, many people chorused 'amen' as the burial ceremony continued at the Synagogue Church of All Nations' chapel.

Akeredolu praises TB Joshua's generosity

Meanwhile, the governor of Ondo state, Rotimi Akeredolu, has disclosed that the late founder of the Synagogue Church, TB Joshua, gave him some money after he won the state governorship election.

Akeredolu made the disclosure on Friday, July 9, at the Synagogue Church in the Ikotun area of Lagos state at the funeral service of Joshua, who is an indigene of Ondo state, The Cable reported.

He, however, stopped short of disclosing the actual amount of money he received from the late cleric.

To news on security, President Muhammadu Buhari has been called upon by the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) to protect the lives of clerics in the country.

CAN cries to Buhari for help as as bandits kidnap Nigerian pastor

CAN specifically appealed to President Buhari to help in securing the release of Rev. Kayode David Popoola of Calvary Baptist Church in Kurmin Mashi, Kaduna from bandits' captivity, Punch reported.

The organisation's general secretary, Joseph Daramola, said Popoola was kidnapped almost immediately after students of Bethel Baptist School in Chikun LGA were abducted.

