Zamfara bandits did the unthinkable in not less than five tight-knit communities of the state

Residents claimed that the bandits killed about 42 persons, burnt houses, and destroyed food stores

The fearful and mind-boggling incident was confirmed on Friday, July 9, by the police command in the state

Zamfara - Thursday, July 8, was indeed a woeful day for the Faru district of Maradun local government area in Zamfara as bandits attacked five communities, killing about 42 residents.

Malam Buba Faru, a resident of the area, told Punch that the armed criminals attacked the communities, Tsauni, Gudan-Baushi, Gidan-Adamu, Wari and Gudan-Maidawa, riding on more than 100 motorcycles.

The bandits attacked the communities without police intervention (Photo: Nigerian Police Force)

Buba revealed that the miscreants, apart from shooting at indigenes, burnt their houses and food stores.

He stated:

“They were shooting sporadically at people they came across in the five communities. They also attacked farmers who were in their farmlands cultivating their crops.

“So far, 42 dead bodies have been recovered by the security and volunteer groups in the area.”

Bandits kill 51 people in fresh Zamfara attacks

Meanwhile, in another big blow to Nigeria, about 51 people have lost their lives in the hands of suspected bandits.

They were killed after bandits attacked launched attacks on five communities in Zurmi local government area of Zamfara state.

The communities include Kadawa, Kwata, Maduba, Ganda Samu, Saulawa and Askawa. Hundreds of residents have been displaced by the attacks, with many of them, including women and children taking shelter in Dauran and Zurmi towns.

Residents said several motorbike riding gangs of armed men stormed the communities firing at people.

The armed men were chasing the residents into their houses and onto farms were they were shot dead.

Matawalle suspends one emir, district head for allegedly sponsoring bandits in Zamfara

Also, the governor of Zamfara state, Bello Matawalle, had approved the suspension of the Emir of Dansadau, Hussaini Umar and the district head of Nasarawa Mailayi, Bello Wakkala, over alleged ties with bandits in the state.

The governor's media aide, Zailani Bappa, said in a statement issued on Monday, May 31, that the suspension was with immediate effect.

