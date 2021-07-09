Legit.ng recently took to social media to ask readers about the comedian they love and why they love them

A follower said she loves Mc Mbakara because he always replies to both celebrities and non-celebrities

Another reader stated that Broda Shaggi is a born comedian, his role model, and a source of motivation

Social media continues to witness the increase of different talents on various platforms. The number of comedians using Instagram to display their talents is almost now uncountable.

Nigerians choose the comedian that entertains them the most. Photos: @taaooma, @mrmacaroni1, @sabinus, @zicsaloma, @iamnasboi

Nigerians talk about the comedians they like

Legit.ng took to Facebook to ask their readers who their favourite comedian is and why they love such a person. As expected, Nigerians shared why they prefer a comedian to another.

Abdulrahim Muhammad Jamiu:

"Mr Macaroni. His comedy Is classy and funny. I'll pick him anyday anytime."

Akunne Na-igbo:

"All are good but you see sirbalo that guy na something else."

Mhiz Banky Pounds:

"Brother Solomon and brain jotter those two always funny even before the comedy start I have started laughing because their face alone is comedy."

Blessings Chinasa:

"Shaggi is my best in both physically and emotionally and spiritually."

Solomon Busayomi Pastor:

"Honestly, I love Mr macaroni and taao."

Esther Edet:

"Mc Mbakara because he always reply both celebrities and non-celebrities and his comedy is outstanding n educative."

Dogtor Wolf:

"Broda Shaggi is and will always be my top-notch... He's a born comedian, my role model, my motivation... And I know someday I will feature in his video, so help me God."

Check out more responses below:

