The NNPC Limited has slashed its petrol pump price at its filling stations as competition with Dangote continues

The latest change comes days after Dangote refinery instructed its partners to reduce their prices from N890

The new prices mean that NNPC filling stations are now selling at a cheaper rate compared to Dangote partners

Legit.ng journalist Dave Ibemere has over a decade of business journalism experience with in-depth knowledge of the Nigerian economy, stocks, and general market trends

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) has slashed its petrol pump price to N870 per litre on Tuesday, May 27, for its Lagos retail stations.

This new price represents a N10 reduction from the previous pump price of N880 per litre, and once again, returns to NNPC stations as the place to get the cheapest fuel.

NNPC reduces petrol price below Dangote's rate Photo credit: Pius Utomi Ekpei

Source: Getty Images

Ademola, a filling station attendant in Lagos who confirmed the new price to Legit.ng, said:

"This morning, we received instructions to adjust the pump price from N880 to N870 per litre."

Other filling stations reduce prices

Legit.ng checks show that, like NNPC, other fuel marketers have reduced fuel prices in Lagos.

For example, at the Mobil station in the Ikotun area, the pump price dropped from N880 to N875 on Tuesday. A similar change was observed at Petrocam, Matrix, and other stations.

Dangote refinery fuel prices

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Dangote Petroleum Refinery recently reduced the retail fuel petrol price of its partners' filling stations, which include MRS, Ardova Plc (AP), Heyden, Optima Energy, TechnoOil, and Hyde.

Here are the new changes

Lagos: N875

South-West: N885

North-East: N905

North-West & Central: N895

South-South: N905

Depot's petrol price changes

There is price competition also going on among depot owners, which could further reduce prices in Nigeria.

According to the latest price updates by petroleumprice.ng, Dangote Refinery reduced its pump price from N828 to N827 per litre, for marketers, while Eternal Oil adjusted its rate from N832 to N830.

Nigerians to buy fuel cheaper at NNPC filling stations Photo credit: Bloomberg/contributor

Source: Getty Images

NIPCO also cut its price from N838 to N837, and both AA Rano and Menj reviewed their prices downward from N831 to N830 per litre.

There were also changes for the Automotive Gas Oil (AGO) segment, also known as diesel, with varied price changes across terminals.

Chipet reduced diesel price from N917 to N916, Menj from N917 to N915, while Ibeto increased slightly from N917 to N918.

Dangote maintained its price at N925, Integrated rose from N917 to N919, and NIPCO saw a significant drop from N940 to N915.

Dangote, NNPC price war resumes to benefit Nigerians

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Bismarck Rewane, managing director of Financial Derivatives Company, says Nigerians will gain from the ongoing petrol price competition between Dangote Petroluem Refinery and the Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Limited

Rewane said he is expecting a further decline in fuel prices until June 2025

He noted that the downward trend in petrol prices will provide a boost to economic stability.

Speaking further, the economist attributed Dangote Refinery's decision to lower its petrol price to increased production cost efficiency and other related factors.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng