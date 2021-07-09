A couple has stunned the internet as they showed that love transcends race or nationality and may be blind after all

This is as a foreign woman left her country and flew to Nigeria just so she could meet her Nigerian sweetheart

A video of the lovers sharing couple's time together has sent social media into a frenzy as many passed hilarious remarks

Two lovebirds have shaken the internet with their display of affection.

What struck social media users and got many talking was that both are from different races.

@gossipboyz1 that shared a video of the duo on Instagram said that the Oyinbo lady flew to Nigeria to meet her lover.

The page wrote:

"Love is a beautiful thing....it knows no distance. She flew all the way down to Nigeria to meet her man.."

Nigerians react to the lovebirds

@_blingsexchange reacted:

"Small client wey we dy manage e reach your turn you marry am....no be so them dey do things sha."

@yemishark wrote:

"Love no beautiful for dis kind matter Baba wan japa lol .."

@lisaa_ndukwe stated:

"Chai ! Unu ejikwala nwanyia gwue egwu ooooo....show her real love."

@king_vicky_tyann remarked:

"Where u people dey see this true love wen I go get true love."

@xtian_crystal wondered:

"Where una dey see this love."

Nigerian man meets US lady he had been chatting with on Facebook since 2018

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian man had met the American lady he had been chatting with on Facebook since 2018.

Chukwuma said his friendship with the lady started in 2018 when he made an inspiring post about his businesses on a Facebook group that had people from diverse nationalities.

His post got the attention of many people including the American lady named Jessica Morgan. Chukwuma stated that the lady had messaged him privately.

Three years late, Jessica chose Nigeria as her vacation destination and was received by Chukwuma alongside other friends she had made in the country.

