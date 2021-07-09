Comedian Mr President recently got his colleagues and followers laughing on social media after sharing a video

The comedian was spotted in different stages of his life including when he was a young teacher and his current stage

Mr President jokingly warned his followers to be careful with their comments but some of his colleagues still expressed their thoughts

Looking back at how far one has come is common to many people and comedian Mr President is one of such.

The comedian recently shared a video on his Instagram page and it revealed the different stages of his growth.

Comedian Mr President shares a video showing his growth over the years. Photos: @mc_tagwaye

Comedian Mr President

The first photo in the video was a young Mr President sitting quietly on a plastic chair. The comedian seemed to be in a classroom as he was spotted staring absentmindedly.

In the second photo, the comedian, who now looked older, donned a branded yellow t-shirt and a cap as he faced someone beside him.

The third photo showed him in a brown ankara print while the rest of the video showed him in his present state.

Watch the cute video below:

Hilarious reactions

peace_nwabueze7:

"God is wonderful. Kai."

m_kay_arziikii:

"God is wonderful sir!"

the_real_eureka:

"Wow! The young shall definitely grow."

northernbusiness:

"Money is good oo."

prince_uc_ingawa:

"Blood of Nebuchadnezzar. Warris this?"

ibraheem___augie:

"Magical transformation...money is good."

babyncee:

"Thank God I said Pim Pim Pim not Pim."

officialifeanyijohnson:

"My hope comes alive again."

Source: Legit