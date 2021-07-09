Nigerians have reacted to an ongoing petition that seeks to put outright ban on the consumption of dog meat in the country

The petition as of time of making this report has been signed by more than 9000 persons all over the world

The petitioner amongst other things is seeking the federal government to implement existing laws against animal cruelty and maltreatment

The petition which was initiated by Natasha Choolun and directed to the Nigerian government was seen on the popular petition website known as Change.org.

A look at the demand of the petitioner on the petition site highlights the following:

"Implement existing laws against animal cruelty, maltreatment and neglect.

"- Provide funding for trap, neuter and release programs to prevent street dogs and cats from breeding.

"- All dogs and cats to be vaccinated against rabies.

"- Ban dog and cat meat in Nigeria and shut the trade down."

When @instablog9ja reported of the petition on Instagram, it had only got 9,008 signatures. Legit.ng however confirmed that the petition is closing in on the 10k mark with 9722 signatures.

Nigerians react to the petition

@missenayi wrote:

"Calabar people left the group chat,delete WhatsApp and broke their phones."

@tkinzystar said:

"They should please say Calabar people. Which one is Nigeria? I don’t eat dog please."

@nancy_firstlady commented:

"I don’t even know why people eat dogs

"They are like humans."

@queen_blaze0 reacted:

"How does the dog meat even taste in their mouth . God forbid evil."

@tinywale remarked:

"Na Calabar people una supose indicate for this petition ! Especially Calabar girl."

