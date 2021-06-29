Over 130,000 people have signed a petition against Jeff Bezos, to prevent him from coming back to earth after travelling to space

Bezos plans to be the first billionaire to visit space, and he will be doing it with his company, Blue Origin, which has received over $7.5 billion funding

One of the seat in Blue Origin was rented for $28 million by unknown businessman who also wants to visit outer space alongside Bezos

A petition to make billionaire, Jeff Bezos, remain in space when he visit next month has gathered 138,917 signature three weeks after it was created on Change.org.

The creator of the petition, Ric Geiger, titled it “Do not allow Jeff Bezos to return to Earth,”, stating that people of his wealth level shouldn't exist on earth or in space.

He wrote that:

"Billionaires should not exist…on earth, or in space, but should they decide the latter, they should stay there.”

The 31-year-old said billionaires should contribute more to alleviate poverty and financial insecurity. Geiger stated that if Bezos wants to visit space, he shouldn't come back.

He opined that while the billionaire remains there, Bezos should look out for his compassion and humanity in any intergalactic asteroid core in the outer space.

The Amazon founder plans to use his Blue Origin spacecraft to convey his brother, Mark, to space on July 20. The journey will also include an anonymous businessperson who purchased a seat for $28 million.

The trip will take approximately 11 minutes. Bezos has been selling $1 billion of Amazon stock since 2017 to invest in Blue Origin. In total, he has spent $7.5 billion on the space company.

