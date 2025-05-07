A Nigerian lady said the course while she was at the university is completely useless to her, and she regrets it

A Nigerian lady who has a degree in philosophy shared a video indicating that she regrets studying the course.

According to the lady, it appears the degree she has in the course is useless to her.

The lady said the course she studied is a useless course.

In a video posted on TikTok, Regina Ajako said when she was in the university, she had asked her lecturer where she could work after studying philosophy.

According to Regina, she did not get a satisfactory answer from the man, who said she could work anywhere.

When she graduated from school and attempted to get a job placement during her NYSC, she found it very hard.

According to her, even people who were willing to help her could not do anything as they discovered she studied philosophy.

The lady said the philosophy she studied did not help her get any job.

She noted that she has since moved on from the degree and found something else to do.

Her words:

"I studied a useless course too and I have moved on from it and looked for something else to do. Don’t let your university course hold you from progressing."

Reactions as lady shares her experience after studying philosophy

@Rotimi Ojomoyela said:

"Philosophy is not a useless course but one of the very best in the arts. Critical thinking and Logic are keys to success. With a Philosophy Degree, you could be a good investigator, communication strategist."

@user4085245023330 said:

"One of the hardest courses in my university."

@Cheliz Trendz said:

"What about international relations and diplomacy."

@Dylan said:

"Philosophy is a very critical course and it’s not useless."

@Clinton said:

"English language and literature?"

@Collins Collins said:

"Philosophy is a nice course... you nor even resemble philosopher sef."

@Miz becca said:

"Once they tell you you can work anywhere run... when I got that response from my lecturer, I change my course after writing 3 papers in public Administration to different course."

@user3487404629947 said:

"With a degree in philosophy you can become content creator."

@pas_v25 said:

"Philosophy is the love of wisdom. You study it to live and advocate knowledge, not to find job."

@O happiness222 said:

"I refuse to learn a skill I said I wanted to go to school, after school now I'm gettinga job offer for 25k after 4 years with heavy school fees, now I’m now learning I skill I refused to learn then."

