All Over crooner Tiwa Savage recently shared her excitement on her social media page through a cute video

The mother of one boldly showed off the huge tattoo on her arm as she danced while someone recorded her

Tiwa looked happy and she even turned her bottom to the camera and shook it as music blared from the speaker

While some people are looking for ways to lose weight, singer Tiwa Savage seems to be the opposite. The mother of one recently made an announcement about her body changes on social media.

Singer Tiwa Savage is excited about getting fat. Photos: @tiwasavage

Tiwa Savage celebrates

The singer shared a video on her Instagram story and it showed her dancing happily. At a point, Tiwa turned her bottom to the camera and shook it excitedly.

In the caption that accompanied the video, Tiwa said she has grown fat.

Watch the video below:

Tiwa shares a cute photo

Legit.ng earlier reported that the singer donned a purple strapless dress that opened up to the thigh and showed off her recent huge arm covering tattoo.

Tiwa finished off the look with a shoe of similar colour and accessorised mildly.

Taking to the caption, the mother of one expressed her desire to still fall in love. According to her, she hopes that a man would come one day and sweep her off her feet.

Skibii hails singer

The mother of one was praised by her colleague called Skibii, who seemed to have been mind blown by the way she spends money.

The Sensima crooner took to his Instasotry with some videos showing him, the My Darling singer, and some other colleagues chilling at a nightclub.

In a caption that accompanied one of the posts, the singer disclosed that Tiwa spent over N9.4 million at the nightclub.

Source: Legit.ng