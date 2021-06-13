Popular Nigerian singer, Tiwa Savage recently shared a photo which got her colleagues gushing over her

The award-winning entertainer donned a sleeveless purple dress as she proudly showed off her tattoo

The Koroba crooner also used the opportunity to reveal that she is still out there hoping to find love one day

Popular award-winning singer, Tiwa Savage is known to turn heads everytime she drops a photo or video on social media.

The mother of one did not disappoint as she recently shared a stunning photo via her Instagram page.

Tiwa Savage got colleagues gushing with her gorgeous photo Photo credit: @tiwasavage

Source: Instagram

She donned a purple strapless dress which opened up to the thigh and showed off her recent huge arm covering tattoo.

Tiwa finished off the look with a shoe of similar colour, and accessorised mildly.

Tiwa still on the look out for love

Taking to the caption, the mother of one who was recently in the news after a video of her and Seyi Shay in a nasty fight hit the internet expressed her desire to still fall in love.

She expressed hopes that a man would come one day and sweep her off her feet.

The singer wrote:

"Somebody’s son will find me one day."

Check out the post below:

Colleagues react to Tiwa's photo

While some of the singer's colleagues in the industry affirmed her statement, others dropped beautiful complements about the gorgeous photo.

Realmercyaigbe:

"Queen!!!"

Lnredasilvaajayi:

"Tiwa. Absolutely breathtakingly beautiful."

Evaxalordiah:

"I have somebody’s son in my house."

Officialosas:

"Caption! Amen to that, and you look gorgeous."

Nikkilaoye:

"My fine sister @tiwasavage."

Thedorathybachor:

"Queen Savage!!"

Viktoh_og:

"Someone just called king Cupid."

Seyi Shay shares her side of the story

Seyi Shay revealed that her fight with Tiwa Savage left her confused as she opened up about their physical altercation at a hair salon.

Amidst the buzz it created on social media, Seyi Shay had a recorded phone conversation with Pulse and opened up about her own side of the story.

According to the singer, the reason she decided to say hi to Tiwa was due to the tension in the salon when she walked in.

Source: Legit