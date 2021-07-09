Nollywood actor Jim Iyke has been ranked one of the celebrities that trolls should avoid on social media

The film star recently shared some lovely photos from a media round he did on his Instagram page

Jim's fans and followers had lovely things to say about his photos but a troll made a comment that got the actor's attention

Asides from his acting skills, Nollywood actor Jim Iyke is known not to tolerate trolls. Jim responds to trolls everytime they come for him on social media.

Nollywood Actor Jim Iyke slams a troll. Photos: @jim.iyke

Source: Instagram

Recently, the actor took to his Instagram page to share lovely photos of himself. According to the actor, he was on a media round for his new movie.

In one of the photos, the actor stood beside a car, his arms hugging each other as he posed for the camera. As expected, fans complimented the actor.

However, a troll called dbullofficial seemed to be surprised by the full stature of the actor. The troll stated that Jim is short.

Check out the actor's response to him below:

Hilarious reactions

omotayo_tboy:

"I repeat trolls stay away from Jim Iyke, Daddy freeze, and Reno."

damilolaa____:

"How dare you come for Jim Iyke? You no fear?"

official_g_host:

"Who go find jim iyke trouble?? You were not informed too??"

versatile_jc:

"Jim Iyke wey him mouth sharp die."

mrpresidennt:

"Jim brought a dagger to a fistfight ni sha."

milliondollah_brian:

"He's too desperate. Trying to be savage at every opportunity. Not cool."

Daddy Freeze replies to a troll

Legit.ng earlier reported that the media personality shared the video of a fun seeker who tested positive for coronavirus and begged not to be taken to the police station.

In reaction to his plea, Freeze who had no sympathy for him asked if the club he went to did not affect others also.

As a result of Freeze’s take on the matter, a follower called Salenko_mandator said that the on-air personality's reasoning did not make sense.

To that, Daddy Freeze said his conception also did not make sense.

Source: Legit Nigeria