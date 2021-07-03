The PDP has reiterated its earlier claim that the ruling All Progressives Congress is behind the insecurity in the country

The main opposition party also claimed that the ruling APC is using insecurity as a tool to intimidate PDP governors

The party was reacting to a recent statement made by the Zamfara state governor, Bello Matawalle, who just defected to the APC

FCT, Abuja - The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) says the statement by Governor Bello Matawalle, that he joined the All Progressives Congress (APC) in order to get the federal government to end insecurity in his state, reinforces its earlier stance on Nigeria's security challenges.

The PDP had earlier claimed that the APC and its government are responsible for the banditry, terrorism, and kidnapping ravaging Zamfara state.

The Secondus-led PDP insists that the APC is behind the security crises in the country. Photo credit: Pius Utomi Ekpei

Breaking down Matawalle's comment

Governor Matawalle had said now that he has joined the APC, he will:

“Have the full backing of the federal government to fight insecurity.”

Reacting to the comment via a statement sent to Legit.ng by its spokesman, Kola Ologbodiyan, the PDP said:

“The statement by Matawalle further confirms that the APC has been promoting insecurity particularly terrorism and kidnapping for ransom, in various parts of the country as a way to create an emergency situation to cover their atrocities, siphon public funds as well as intimidate and coerce state governors elected on the platform of other political parties to join their fold.

“Nigerians now know those behind the violent abductions, kidnapping, and other acts of terrorism in the state and other parts of the country as well as why the situation has continued to escalate under the APC.

“It is indeed atrocious and most unpardonable that the APC is using the blood of innocent and helpless Nigerians for its political gains as well as to create gory merchandise for its leaders and cronies.

“PDP holds that by this confession, it is therefore clear that Governor Matawalle did not defect to the APC because the party has any democratic credential as erroneously claimed by the APC national leader, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, but only surrendered to intimidation and cowardly joined those behind the killings and acts of violence in Nigeria.

“Of course, the APC, as a party of political bandits, does not have any democratic credential to attract well-meaning and patriotic Nigerians.”

A new dawn for Zamfara state

Meanwhile, a former Zamfara commissioner for rural development and cooperatives, Alhaji Abubakar Abdullahi Tsafe, has said that Governor Matawalle's defection to the APC will benefit the state.

Tsafe also said he was one of the APC chieftains who had since last year called on the governor to join the governing party.

He added that with Matawalle in the APC, the welfare of the Zamfara people would be adequately attended to as the federal government will give the necessary attention to the state.

In a related development, despite the defection of Matawalle to the APC, the state deputy governor, Muhammad Gusau, has expressed his resolve to remain in the PDP.

Gusau said he remains a member of the opposition PDP despite the move of his boss to the APC.

The deputy governor also stated that he is ready to assure the position of the PDP leader in the state.

