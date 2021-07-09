Nollywood actress, Mercy Aigbe, shared photos of her older sister identified as Pat Aigbe, on the occasion of her birthday

The film star in one of her Instagram posts, penned down a beautiful prayer for Pat who clocked 50

Fans and colleagues of the actress have joined her in celebrating her big sister, pointing out their resemblance

The Aigbe family recently had reasons to celebrate as their daughter, Pat Aigbe clocked the big 50 on Thursday, July 8, 2021.

The actress celebrated Pat on her 50th birthday. Photo credit: @realmercyaigbe

Her kid sister and Nollywood actress, Mercy Aigbe, took to her Instagram page to celebrate Pat with a sweet prayer and cute photos.

In one of the posts, she wrote:

"It’s golden jubilee for my big sis! My blood sis, my beautiful, brilliant doctor! Happy 50TH birthday Dr Pat! May you forever have cause to celebrate in Jesus mighty name! May the lord continue to increase you in every area of your life! Good health, long life, more wisdom in Jesus Name! Love you ma ❤️❤️❤️"

In another post, she wrote:

"Happy 50th birthday to my elder sis, my beautiful, very intelligent, brilliant Dr Pat.... keep soaring big sis ❤️❤️❤️"

See how social meida users reacted:

iambimpeakintunde:

"Happy Birthday ma ❤️"

biolabayo1:

"Happy birthday sis❤️❤️❤️"

adaameh:

"Happy birthday beautiful gracious soul. @realmercyaigbe the resembles is too much."

myra_miemie:

"D resemblance "

adaramolamary:

"Happy birthday ma, may God bless your new age ma. Such a resemblance❤️❤️"

t_pearlhub:

"Happy birthday ma.... what a striking resemblance "

Celebrating her crush

Popular Nollywood veteran, Richard Mofe-Damijo aka RMD's 60th birthday party was a star-studded and fun-filled one.

The actor was lovingly celebrated on social media on his birthday and he also got a massive outpour of love at his party.

One of Nollywood stars that turned up with him was Mercy Aigbe and she took to social media to share some of her moments at the event.

