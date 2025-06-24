The Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) has raised an alarm on the planned plastic ban in Lagos state on July 1, 2025

The association disclosed that the ban would affect 89% of operators in the value chain in the state who depend on plastic manufacturing for income

The DG of MAN, Segun Ajayi-Kadire, disclosed in a statement that the policy would affect workforces, forcing the closure of recycling businesses

Legit.ng’s Pascal Oparada has reported on tech, energy, stocks, investment and the economy for over a decade.

The Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) has raised the alarm on the proposed single-use plastic ban in Lagos, saying that the policy will destroy the livelihoods of about 89% of operators in the value chain in the state.

Segun Ajayi-Kadir, the Director-General of MAN, raised the alarm in a statement on Monday, June 23, 2025, calling on the state government to stop the ban and adopt more inclusive and evidence-based solutions instead.

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu's government moves to clamp down on single-use plastic Credit: PIUS UTOMI EKPEI

Source: Getty Images

SUP ban: Nigerians to lose income sources

The statement said that a recent study supported by MAN evaluated the possible effects of the proposed ban, revealing significant adverse economic, operational and social implications across the value chain, from manufacturers to traders and end-users.

Ajayi-Kadir said over 89% of operators in the value chain depend on the trade of the SUPs as their main source of livelihood, with no alternative income sources, showing that there will be a potential loss of income by the dealers and their workforce.

The MAN boss added that 100% of manufacturers consulted in the study expressed deep concern that the ban would cause mass workforce lay-offs.

89% of producers would be adversely affected

Legit.ng reported that the Lagos State Ministry of Environment plans to clamp down on certain SUPs effective July 1, 2025.

However, MAN said that the policy lacked credible data and wider stakeholder engagement.

MAN’s evaluation report shows that 89% of dealers rely on trading in the banned plastic items listed by the Lagos State government for their livelihood, while 93% of these businesses, mostly owned by women, disclose that they have no knowledge or support to ease the impact of the ban.

The MAN’s DG decried the ban, saying that the government is taking the easy way out without proper background data.

He disclosed that the mismanagement of plastic waste is the problem and not plastic itself.

MAN proposes an alternative to the SUP ban

He criticised the government on the introduction of the Lagos State Plastic Waste Fund, stating that it should strengthen the Extended Producer Responsibility Programme already in force, saying that over 40 member companies of the association had already bought into the Food and Beverage Recycling Alliance.

Ajay-Kadir alerted the government that recycling companies will also suffer due to feedstock shortages for their plants and that manufacturers may lose export earnings, and face hitches in supply and other states.

Lagos State refutes MAN’s claim

Punch reported that Special Adviser to the Lagos State Governor on Climate Change and Circular Economy, Titilayo Oshodi, disagreed with MAN’s stance.

She reportedly said that the government had engaged producers and stakeholders before announcing the date for the ban.

Sanwo-Olu's gOvernment refutes allegations of non-stakeholder engagement for the single-use plastic ban Credit: LASG.

Source: Getty Images

She disclosed that there had been dialogue regarding the ban, stating that the policy allowed for a one-year moratorium so there could proper stakeholder engagement.

Lagos clarifies ban on pure water sachets, PET bottles

Legit.ng reported that the Lagos State Government has clarified that its upcoming ban on SUP will not apply to water sachets, PET bottles, or nylon carrier bags thicker than 40 microns.

Commissioner for Environment and Water Resources, Tokunbo Wahab, clarified on Tuesday, May 20, responding to widespread confusion over the scope of the ban.

He confirmed the ban, effective statewide from July 1, 2025, after an 18-month moratorium, covers only:

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng