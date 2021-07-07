Veteran Nollywood actor, Richard Mofe Damijo aka RMD, clocked the new age of 60 on July 6, 2021

The actor who had opened up on his excitement about the big day hosted a big party with a number of industry bigwigs in attendance

During the event, the celebrant was spotted breaking it down on the dance floor with fellow guests

Much loved Nigerian movie veteran, Richard Mofe Damijo aka RMD finally celebrated his 60th birthday on July 6, 2021.

Weeks before the big day, the movie star had made sure to thrill fans with back-to-back lovely photos of himself as he rocked different interesting attires to show that age was just a number.

Finally, on the big day, a huge party was organised by the celebrant for friends, colleagues and well-wishers to come and merry with him.

RMD thrills guests with his dance steps at his 60th birthday party. Photos: @tunezmediablog

A number of celebrities in the Nigerian entertainment industry were in attendance and there was obviously no dull moment.

During the party, RMD was spotted breaking it down on the dance floor as he grooved hard and showed off his impressive dance moves.

The actor who changed his clothes several times during the course of the party was seen at a point rocking casual attire.

RMD also enthralled guests as he danced with celebrity stylist, Yomi Casual, who tried to show him trending steps. The 60-year-old actor did not disappoint as he got it down on the dance floor.

See the video below:

In another trending video from the party, RMD was seen rocking his Delta traditional attire and breaking it down the local way. Decked in his shirt, wrapper, cap and handkerchief, the veteran actor moved energetically on the stage.

See photos below:

RMD rocks traditional attire and dances at his 60th birthday party. Photos: @jejenaijagram

See the impressive video below:

Nigerians praise RMD for his impressive dance steps

The clips went viral on social media and fans couldn’t help but notice the actor’s excitement at his party. Fans also praised his lovely steps. Read what some of them had to say below:

Thee_blessedchild:

"Aging like fine wine."

Preshedyluv:

"This seems like a reunion of old actors and actresses, Happy birthday RMD we love you."

Likee_mercy:

"Happy birthday sugar daddy. You'll celebrate many more years. He's super excited."

Iam_blecare:

"After hearing his story at Chude's interview, I can't but rejoice with him for reaching 60 healthy, handsome and strong. He deserves all the dance and celebration. Happy birthday RMD."

Fabulosgloria:

"I can feel his joy. Congrats. We will all get there Amen."

Dera_maris:

"This man is just living his life to the fullest he’s living a life he dreamt of."

Nice one.

None of my parents lived to be 60 - RMD

In a recent interview with Chude Jideonwo, the veteran actor explained that he was happy about his birthday because none of his parents had lived to become 60.

According to him, his mother died at 59 while his father passed on at 57/58. Explaining further, RMD said his life was just about to get started at 60.

The movie star also said there had been a spectre of death around his life in the past year and even turning 59 was a big deal for him.

