Popular Nigerian movie star, Iyabo Ojo, has continued to step on toes for being outspoken about the Baba Ijesha assault case and she has gotten backlash for it.

Just recently, a video made the rounds on social media of an unidentified herbalist who rained curses on the movie star.

In the viral clip, the traditionalist was heard claiming Iyabo Ojo has slept with many men in her career and that her judgement from God will be suffering and death.

Herbalist wishes suffering and death on Iyabo Ojo in viral video over Baba Ijesha's case. Photos: @iyaboojofespris

Old man claims Iyabo Ojo sells her body for money

The old man also added that Iyabo travels to Abuja and asked what business she had in the country’s capital. He then concluded that she was selling 'toto'.

According to him, the actress and Princess connived to tarnish Baba Ijesha’s name because he did not settle them well. He proceeded to saying that God would also tarnish their names.

Iyabo Ojo reacts to supposed herbalist's video

In reaction to the viral video, the actress said that only God had the power to take her life. Taking to her Instagram page, the actress posted series of bible verses which she accompanied with a lengthy caption.

She called out Yomi Fabiyi, Baba Ijesha and other people who were supporting evil and trying to bring her down or end her life. Iyabo told them they were wasting their time.

The actress also wrote:

"Please take note!!! only God, I repeat, only God has the power to take my life @ his appointed time & him alone will take all the glory when that time comes & until then, you all are wasting your evil time...

"I can never be afraid of any man or woman nor can i ever be silence from speaking the truth."

See her post below:

Nigerians react

Nigerians on social media reacted to the whole development. Read what some of them had to say below:

Agborqueeneth:

"You will live till the days of your old,in good health,wealth and happiness ."

__________Yettylove:

"My God what did I just watch. God will never leave you alone Amen ."

Kunlereal:

"Not all old ppl are wise.. remember, ffools grow old too."

l.tobiloba:

"He’s not God, God will protect her against any evil plans."

Harphyzzy:

"No one support baba ijesha but this what you get from coming online to say baba ijesha would suffer you will make sure you send him back to jail if they release him,you can support the victim with cloth lawyer,food and other materials things,you don't come online shouting and making threat now most of the elders hate her for that...."

Ola_shile_101:

"I learnt one thing from this case.. Always mind your “business” funniest part, person way get case no see threatened way Aunty iyabo don see."

Nigerian celebrities put Yomi Fabiyi on blast

Fabiyi who has been known to speak up for Baba Ijesha released a movie where situations from the actor’s assault case were re-enacted for viewers’ pleasure.

The controversial filmmaker had also used the real names of people involved in the case for the characters in his movie. Not stopping there, Baba Ijesha and the young girl were portrayed as lovers in the film.

A short clip from the movie made the rounds on social media and numerous Nigerians came for his head. His colleagues in the entertainment industry also did not keep mum and called him out for it.

