No fewer than four inmates have been confirmed to have escaped from a correctional centre in Jos, Plateau state

Geoffrey Longdien, the spokesman of the Plateau state correctional centre confirmed the suspects escaped on Thursday, July 8

The escapees who are suspected herdsmen were arrested and arraigned before a magistrates’ court back in 2020

Jos, Plateau state - A report by Nigerian Tribune indicates that four inmates of Jos Correction Centre in Plateau state have escaped from the prison.

A source speaking to the news publication noted that the escapees who are suspected herdsmen broke out of the facility in the early hours of Thursday, July 8.

The escapees who are yet to be found were initially arrested and arraigned before a magistrates’ court in Barakin Ladi local government area in 2020, The Nation added.

Geoffrey Longdien, the spokesman of the Plateau state command of the correctional centre confirmed the incident.

While noting that the four inmates escaped from the correctional centre in the early hours of Thursday, Longdien added that the investigation is ongoing.

