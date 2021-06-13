The salary structure of medical doctors is regulated by the Consolidated Medical Salary Structure (CONMESS)

While many state governors are struggling to pay the salary structure, workers in Akwa Ibom are already being paid according to CONMESS

The medical workers in the state recently paid a visit to the governor of the state, Mr. Udom Emmanuel, and commended him for a job well done

Uyo - Governor Udom Emmanuel has been lauded for prioritizing the welfare of Akwa Ibom state medical workers, making them the highest paid in Nigeria.

Chairman of the Akwa Ibom chapter of the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA), Dr. Ime Udoh said this when he led a delegation of executive committee members of the association to visit the governor at Government House, Uyo on Saturday, July 12.

Dr. Ime Udoh, who thanked Governor Emmanuel for being the first Akwa Ibom chief executive to grant the association audience in the state, lauded his administration’s passionate attention to healthcare.

Gov Emmanuel is highly regarded as one of the best state chief executives in the country. Photo credit: @MrUdomEmmanuel

A job well done by the governor

A statement sent to Legit.ng by the Akwa Ibom state government quoted him as saying:

“Your Excellency’s approval of a Consolidated Medical Salary Scale, CONMESS, places workers in the state government’s employ as highest paid in the country.”

Dr. Udoh further applauded the governor’s ingenuity in containing the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as the commencement of the state university teaching hospital AKSUTH among other initiatives.

Responding, Governor Emmanuel, said with AKSUTH the state was set to bridge the gap between the already existing ultra-modern secondary and quaternary medical facilities in the state.

He also reiterated his administration’s resolve to maintain the status quo of the health workers in the state being the highest-paid nationwide.

Akwa Ibom committed to being the home of medical tourism

Governor Emmanuel said the Jubilee Syringe Factory, beyond its reputation of largest syringe production capacity in Africa, will soon venture into production of all plastic medical consumables.

The Akwa Ibom state government had earlier announced the visit of the NMA delegation to Governor Emmanuel via its Facebook page.

The announcement noted that the delegation visited Government House Uyo to intimate Governor Emmanuel of the upcoming physician's week scheduled for October this year and to formally invite him to the event as the chief host.

Recall that as part of activities to mark his 6th anniversary in office as the governor of Akwa Ibom, Governor Emmanuel on Saturday, May 29, commissioned a medical gas and vacuum plant in the state.

The facility is located at the Infectious Diseases Control Center, General Hospital, Ituk Mbang in Uruan local government area of the state.

The governor of Sokoto state, Rt. Hon. Aminu Waziri Tambuwal officially performed the project inauguration.

Meanwhile, GovernorEmmanuel has announced that 1300 direct jobs and 3000 indirect employment opportunities will be available by September 2021 in Akwa Ibom state.

Governor Emmanuel made this known on Friday, May 21 while inspecting the installation of production lines at a newly-built coconut factory by his administration.

He said the project will also provide technology transfer from the foreign experts to Akwa Ibom people while boosting the economy in the state.

