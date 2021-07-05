These are very tough times for the people of Kaduna state, especially students in primary and secondary schools

The insecurity in the northwest state is threatening to disrupt the educational curriculum of students

To prevent any further attacks on innocent students, the Kaduna state government has taken a difficult decision to close down some schools

Kaduna - The Kaduna state government has ordered the immediate closure of 13 schools in locations vulnerable to bandit attacks.

The directive was issued by the Director-General of Quality Assurance Authority in the Kaduna state ministry of education, Umma Ahmed.

Schools affected are expected to be shut down immediately

The notice was also sent to the proprietors of the private schools affected, stressing that the closure was with immediate effect.

It also warned against failure to comply with the directive.

Part of the statement read:

“You are hereby advised to adhere to the contents of this letter as appropriate sanctions shall be meted out to schools that are found wanting for non-compliance, please.”

Prominent missionary schools on the list

Some of the schools affected are missionary schools including Faith Academy, a school owned by Winners Chapel International owned by Bishop David Oyedepo.

Another school on the list is Deeper Life Academy, owned and operated by Deeper Life Ministries under the leadership of Pastor William Kumuyi.

Legit.ng had earlier reported that bandits abducted an unspecified number of students from the Bethel Baptist School, a private college located at Maraban Rido area in Chikun local government area of Kaduna state.

The armed hoodlums attacked the school situated along Kaduna-Kachia road in the early hours of Monday, July 5.

The bandits shot sporadically into the air before kidnapping and taking the students to an undisclosed location.

Meanwhile, the Kaduna state police command earlier in the day claimed to have rescued 17 of the captives.

This was disclosed by the police public relations officer, ASP Mohammed Jalije in a statement.

According to the police spokesman, tactical police teams went after the kidnappers on a rescue mission, adding that more students are expected to be taken away from the abductors.

