Uyo - The Akwa Ibom government has pledged to do all in her powers to see to the eradication of cultism in secondary schools in the state.

Governor Udom Emmanuel who reiterated the government's commitments towards exterminating the menace of cultism in the state called on parents to join in the fight to correct the ills in the society.

He made the comment during a special thanksgiving service to mark the retirement of the chief judge of the state, Justice Godwin Abraham, held on Sunday, June 27.

A monster that should be tackled headlong

Governor Emmanuel urged parents to model a Christ-like life based on morality and values to their children as part of efforts to reduce cult activities in society.

A statement sent to Legit.ng by the Akwa Ibom state government quoted the governor as saying:

“Today is the thanksgiving of my lord the Chief Judge and his entire family, that is why I sang that song ‘It pays to serve Jesus’, you heard his testimony, how he got born again...How I wish I can send him to Uyo High School to help me talk to those students that cultism is absolutely rubbish.

“I am sure in our days we didn’t hear cultism in secondary school, but these days in secondary schools and if care is not taken, primary schools. It is absolute rubbish and we need to kill that monster in our state, else those who are cheering it now will regret it.

“It is the task of everybody, parents, and guardians to join to fight that monster. Anywhere God has a promise the devil will always drop something so that the promise will not be fulfilled, I want to believe the devil not drop that in our land.”

More accolades for the Akwa Ibom state chief executive

Meanwhile, Governor Emmanuel has been lauded for prioritizing the welfare of Akwa Ibom state medical workers, making them the highest paid in Nigeria.

Chairman of the Akwa Ibom chapter of the Nigerian Medical Association, Dr. Ime Udoh said this when he led a delegation of executive committee members of the association to visit the governor at Government House, Uyo on Saturday, July 12.

Dr. Ime Udoh, who thanked Governor Emmanuel for being the first Akwa Ibom chief executive to grant the association audience in the state, lauded his administration’s passionate attention to healthcare.

Recall that as part of activities to mark his 6th anniversary in office as the governor of Akwa Ibom, Governor Emmanuel on Saturday, May 29, commissioned a medical gas and vacuum plant in the state.

The facility is located at the Infectious Diseases Control Center, General Hospital, Ituk Mbang in Uruan local government area of the state.

The governor of Sokoto state, Rt. Hon. Aminu Waziri Tambuwal officially performed the project inauguration.

