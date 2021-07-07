Big Brother Naija star, Khloe is still in denial just like a bunch of other people that Davido's Obama DMW has passed away

The reality star has been in mourning since his passing was announced on June 29 and has taken to social media to share some of their moments together

Khloe revealed that Obama held her hand when she did her cosmetic surgery, assuring her that she wouldn't get hurt

Obama DMW's deathcame as a rude shock to Davido, his crew members and the big pool of people who knew him when he was alive.

Differnt people have taken to social media to mourn and pay tribute to him and a constant fact that all agreed on was that he always came through for his people everytime.

Khloe mourns Obama DMW on social media Photo credit: @kokobykhloe

Khloe shares special moments

Big Brother Naija 2018 star, Khloe was one of the people greatly devastated by Obama's death and she shared some of their great moments on social media.

The reality star who was all tears took to her snapchat and Instagram story channel to talk about the ways the late Obama came through for her.

Khloe who was still in denial of her friend's death disclosed that the late Obama always said he would walk her down the aisle instead of her father.

The emotional entrepreneur further revealed that she would never recover from the great loss and it was okay by her.

Khloe also reminsced on how they both had a great time with their loved ones two years ago, and how he held her hand when she got her implants with assurance that it would not hurt.

Check out the post as sighted by Legit.ng below:

Nigerians react

Mixed reactions followed Khloe's post, read some comments below:

Joyceliaemerald:

"Losing a loved one is so hard. I have never experienced and I do not want to experience it."

Kxng_demola:

"Making a video of yourself grieving the death of another person seems very pretentious to me."

Maya_hamidu:

"Girrrrl stay off social media. This information is unnecessary."

Sweetmimi246:

"It hurts so much to loss a love one. Take heart dear. Death is inevitable."

Blaack__diamondd:

"Losing a loved one pierces the heart."

Davido pens heartbreaking tribute

Davido has finally broken his silence in a post on social media where he expressed how much the late Obama DMW meant to him.

In the lengthy post the Fem crooner penned to his late aide, he noted that the tribute was the hardest piece he had to write in his life so far.

The singer disclosed that the late Obama was more than a big brother to him who did everything to make him smile and put him in a safe space.

Source: Legit.ng News