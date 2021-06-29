A Nigerian man who currently schools in the United Kingdom got many stunned as he shared his cultural wears with his white friends

In pictures he shared on social media, the Nigerian student and his two white friends struck poses in nice cultural attires

Gift Odoh also hared Nigerian cuisines his white colleagues have tasted namely ogbono, egusi and groundnut soups with semo and eba

A Nigerian student who is currently schooling in the United Kingdom has wowed many as he shared beautiful photos with two of his white friends.

Gift Odoh shared on his LinkedIn wall that his British friends got to understand that the media portrayal of Nigerians was actually different from reality.

They struck different poses in the Nigerian cultural attires Photo Credit: LinkedIn/Gift Odoh

He said to their amazement, they learnt first-hand that Nigerians are strong, resilient, intelligent and fun to be with.

In that regard, Gift had mentioned to them he had some cultural attires with him. And his colleagues at Nottingham University, UK wanted to try them out and it they did as can be seen in pictures he showcased.

He also spoke about their desire to visit Nigeria someday.

"Very often, my friends ask about Nigeria and our rich culture. So one evening, I casually said to my friends, I have some cultural attires from Nigeria, and they immediately wanted to try them. Funny story, I almost forgot, and they reminded me about the dresses as they were looking forward to it. I think they rocked it pretty well!

"Don’t worry! They also have tasted Ogbono, Egusi and Groundnut soups with Semo and Eba, Beans and Garri and our world best Jollof Rice. They want to see the beautiful country and people that is #Nigeria someday, and I hope it becomes a reality."

Nigerians hail Gift for being a good ambassador of the country

Nkechi Mgbanwa said:

"This is beautiful. I love your write-up too and I identify with some of the things you said. Soon, God willing, we will not only brag about Nigeria outside Nigeria but also in Nigeria when we proudly invite our foreign friends to come experience the wonderment that is NIGERIA.

"Thanks for doing a good job in repping Nigeria.

"The best part of this post for me is when you said..."I identify with all" referring to the cultures linked with the outfits.

"I pray many other Nigerians understand that our differences adds to our strength (both individual and collective)and embracing other Nigerian cultures and not seeing them as a threat is POWER & BEAUTY wrapped together."

Azeez Oluwafemi Ibrahim wrote:

"Awesome. Keep on showcasing her in a good way. Nigeria a great Nation, great people with great culture. Well done Gift Odoh."

Ngozi Alvan-kanu stated:

"Nice one! Please bring our friends to Nigeria, who knows they may get wives here. Lolz."

Dr Francis Nwebonyi commented:

"I had a British flatmate, who after tasting fufu and egusi soup kept coming back for more. He also loved Nigerian music and could sing to some lyrics, even in Yoruba/Pidgin. Culture is lovely."

Oyinbo woman rocks Aba-made senator wear

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that an Oyinbo woman had rocked an Aba-made cloth in beautiful photos.

The white woman married to an Anambra man has rocked an Aba-made cloth made in the famous Senator style.

In a tweet on Sunday, March 9, the woman said the cloth looks good on both men and women, adding that her husband really knows what fits her.

The woman went ahead to appreciate her husband for the gift of love. She attached three photos of herself posing in the new wear.

