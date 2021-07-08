Millionaire Daniel McKorley was captured with a child strapped to his back in a kitchen

The Ghanaian business owner posted the frame on his Instagram page to advocate for women as equal partners in a union

Captioning the photos, the father of five girls urged husbands and fathers not to consider helping with chores at home a favour to their wives

PAY ATTENTION: Legit.ng is on a mission to support vulnerable children of Calabar – join the initiative on Patreon, let’s change more lives together!

The founder and chief executive officer (CEO) of the McDan Group of Companies, Daniel McKorley, also known as McDan, has been captured cooking in a kitchen with a child strapped to his back.

The Ghanaian business titan was pictured standing in front of a cooker with a wooden ladle stirring a saucepan.

McDan posted the snaps to advocate for a world where mothers and fathers see themselves as equal partners.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important

Cooking is not a favour to your wife - Ghanaian millionaire McDan tells husbands Image: crabbimedia

Source: UGC

"We live in a fair world now where mothers and fathers see themselves as equal partners. But the reality is that the majority of household work and child-raising obligations are still seen as the mother’s job.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!

Fathers and mothers are equal partners

According to him, when men participate in childcare, they see it as helping out.

"Being a responsible husband and father is a duty and a responsibility. Just because you did the dishes, or cleaned the bathroom, or folded the laundry, or cooked for the family doesn’t mean you're doing your wife a favour; you are just doing your job."

Read the full post below:

PAY ATTENTION: Read the best news on Nigeria's #1 news app

Chimamanda talks about her wedding day

Legit.ng earlier reported that the writer revealed that before her big day, she decided that both her parents would walk her down the aisle.

Chimamanda also decided that she would have the first dance with her mum. Urging people to challenge conventions, Chimamanda said they are made by someone and repeated by others.

According to her, the inspiration behind what she did on her wedding day was that western wedding traditions sidelined the mother of the bride.

Source: Legit