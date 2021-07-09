Novelist Julia Quinn mourned her sister and father who died in a car crash after a drunk driver lost their load on the road forcing cars to stop abruptly

The Bridgerton author shared the heartbreaking news on her Facebook page and said she and her sister had just finished writing a novel in honour of their dad

Her fans sent her condolence messages and encouraged her as she and her family are mourning their two loved ones

PAY ATTENTION: Legit.ng is on a mission to support vulnerable children of Calabar – join the initiative on Patreon, let’s change more lives together!

Famous Netflix show Bridgerton novelist Julia Quinn is mourning her sister Violet Charles Comics and her novelist dad, Steve Lewis Cotler after the two were involved in a car accident.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important

Bridgerton novelist Julia Quinn. Photo: Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!

Julia Quinn in mourning

The incident is said to have happened on June 29, 2021, after a catering company lost their load of canvas bags onto the freeway, leading two cars to stop or nearly stop for the debris.

The renowned author shared the heartbreaking news on her Facebook page saying:

"I have lost my father and my sister. Because a catering company did not secure their load and canvas bags spilt onto the highway. Because a pickup driver thought nothing of driving while his blood-alcohol level was nearly three times the legal limit.

I have lost my sister, with whom I had just finished writing a graphic novel. It was dedicated to our father. It will still be dedicated to our father. It won't be a surprise anymore, but I would like to think he suspected we would do it. He knew us so well. He was our dad."

PAY ATTENTION: Read the best news on Nigeria's #1 news app

Reactions

Susan Mallery:

"I’m so sorry, Julia. I can only imagine how devastated and heartbroken you must feel. My heart goes out to you and your family."

Ilona Andrews:

"I am so so sorry. Words can't express how terrible this is. My deepest condolences."

Shani Acosta:

"I will be going to purchase and read this graphic novel about your father. And when someone reads it, he will live on and so will your sister. I hope you find the warmth and love and support you need during this time. My deepest condolences."

Toyin Lawani loses her daddy

Legit.ng earlier reported that the celebrity stylist shared the heartbreaking news of her dad's passing.

Tiannah mentioned that her dad who was the most prayerful man she knew took his last breathe in her presence.

She then advised people to live life to the fullest, be kind, prayerful and spend time with loved ones because tomorrow is not promised.

Source: Legit.ng News