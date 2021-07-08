US gospel star Byron Cage has taken to his official Instagram page with a video showing his traffic experience in Lagos, Nigeria

The singer recorded a video from his bus showing chaos on the streets with no traffic warden in sight

Fans and colleagues of the American singer flooded his comment section urging him to be careful

American gospel singer Byron Cage is currently in Lagos, Nigeria, and he recently experienced the much-lamented traffic situation in the megacity.

The singer took to his Instagram page with a video update for his fans and followers on the platform.

The video which was recorded while he was inside a bus captured the state of chaos and disorder on the portion of the road where he was situated at the moment.

Byron accompanied his video with a caption in which he lamented the traffic situation, adding that there was no traffic light in sight to control the situation.

The singer teasingly added that it’s every man for himself and Jesus for everybody on the streets of Lagos.

He wrote:

“No traffic signs.....No stop lights. Every man foe himself, and Jesus Christ for us all. My insides are rattling.”

Watch the video below:

Fans, colleagues show concern for Byron Cage

Upon sharing the video update, fans and some colleagues of the singer flooded his comment section pleading with him to stay safe.

Read some of the comments below:

queenwalker_ said:

"Be extremely careful sir praying for you all."

lawhornsara said:

"That looks like a bunch of confusion."

annjay1960 said:

"Yes be extra careful Y’all."

Other Nigerians told the singer to say calm. More comments below:

kemybabs said:

"There are many spots with traffic laws/lights, you just happen to be in a place without at the moment, chill...it's not so bad..you will survive."

tchimarie said:

"You'll be fine, Nigeria is not that bad. Just very busy and the hustle is real real. God bless you."

