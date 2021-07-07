Nollywood actress Mercy Aigbe does not seem to be enjoying the beautiful city of Lagos anymore

The mother of two recently took to her social media page to lament about the gridlock she encountered a few days ago

The actress' fans and some of her colleagues took to her comment section to laugh at her while some told her to consider Abuja

Actress Mercy Aigbe is considering relocating outside the country after spending four hours in Lagos traffic.

The film star took to her official Instagram page to lament about how the traffic was at a standstill.

Actress Mercy Aigbe complains about the gridlock in Lagos. Photos: @realmercyaigbe

Source: Instagram

Mercy Aigbe laments about Lagos traffic

The mother of two noted that she is thinking of relocating. She went on to let her American or Canadian fans know that she is available for a relationship.

Apologising to her new man, the actress said she was tired of Nigeria as the country seems to constantly frustrate its own.

Read her post below:

Reactions

It didn't take long before Mercy's fans and some of her colleagues responded to her post.

iam_damisaaa:

"Come chill in Abuja before residency visa ready."

haribellescents:

"But y’all make money in this country you wouldn’t wanna leave like that."

kingsley.okechukwu.7:

"Except you're porting to UAR... You see this Naija, all of us must see this change finish."

adaameh:

"Eweleke @realmercyaigbe no try am oo !! You are not going anywhere."

dumebiblog:

"Come to Abuja, free roads, just a few cows pass once in a while."

Mercy Aigbe reconsiders getting married again

Legit.ng earlier reported that the actress received a platter of food and flowers from her lover while on set.

In a video she shared online, the actress is seen being presented with the gifts as she wears a pleasantly surprised look on her face.

Sharing another post, the mother of two gushed over her man who also sent her a sweet and encouraging message.

Aigbe in her second post hinted at changing her mind about walking down the aisle again.

Source: Legit