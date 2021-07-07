Rap star Falz has taken his fans and supporters on a trip down memory lane as he marks an important milestone in his career

The much-loved rapper celebrated the fifth year anniversary of his massively successful single, Soft Work, which was released in 2016

The rapper added that much has not changed since he released the song as fans flooded his comment section to hail him

Nigerian rapper Folarin Falana better known as Falz recently took to social media to celebrate an important moment in his career as a rapper in the music industry.

The rap star known for putting out socially conscious songs celebrated the fifth anniversary of his hit single, Soft Work, which was released to the public back in 2016.

Falz marks 5th anniversary of 2016 song Soft Work. Photo: @falzthebahdguy

Falz explained that the song and music video were artistic representations of how he was feeling at the time.

He wrote:

"It was an artistic representation of my story at the time. Genuinely fulfilling my passion & having so much fun while at it. 5 years later, not much is different."

Falz added that not a lot has changed since he released the music. He, however, made a reference to a line where he sang about not attaining the age of 30. The rap star said that’s one thing that has changed as he turned 30 in 2020.

His post was accompanied with a short portion of the official music video of the song.

See his post below:

Fans celebrate with Falz

Supporters and fans of the Soft Work crooner did not leave the celebration all to him. Some of them reacted in the comment section and stated how much of a jam the song will always be.

Read comments below:

beverly_osu wrote:

"Forever a jam."

iamvoicesbanor said:

"I play this song after every 10 minutes that year The way I can sing this jam ehnnnn!!! You go think say na me write am."

marx__maxwell said:

"It’s 5yrs already???"The jam still lives rent free in my head

joeyoflagos said:

"Still sounds fresh."

biodunkayodee said:

"Still one of my best songs. Love the beat. Genuinely Fulfilling your passion and having so much fun while at it is A REAL LIFE BLESSING."

