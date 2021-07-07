Popular Nigerian love singer, Chike, recently bared his thoughts on social media about a question from ladies that makes him feel violated

According to the self-acclaimed boo of the booless, he feels a bit violated when a lady asks if when she is seeing him

Explaining further, Chike added that the question makes him realise how ladies feel when men ask if they are coming to their house

Talented Nigerian fast-rising musician, Chike, recently opened up on a particular question he gets from ladies that makes him feels uneasy.

Taking to his verified Instagram page via his story, the music star revealed that he did not like it when ladies asked him when he would come and see them.

According to the Boo of the Booless star, the question makes him feel a bit violated.

In his words:

“When a lady says when am I seeing you, I feel a bit violated.”

Not stopping there, Chike went ahead to add that the question made him realise how ladies probably felt when men also tell them ‘when are you coming to my house?’

The music star said that particular question he gets from ladies makes it feel like he is being touched.

See a screenshot of his post below:

Chike bared his mind on feeling violated. Photo: @officialchike

Source: Instagram

Nigerians react

Numerous internet users had interesting things to say about the singer’s view after the post went viral on social media. Read some of their comments below:

Grillsnchops:

"Nnam I thought you were the boo of the Booless ."

Theugglygram:

"Na only fine boys fit talk this. The rest of us make we just laugh."

Jojo.oses:

"Na bcos you no like the girl."

Ms.nrsg:

"You'd be excited not feeling violated if u did like her."

Interesting.

