Popular Nigerian movie star, Angela Okorie, recently bared her mind on the negative side of social media.

Taking to her Instagram page, the Nollywood actress addressed the issue of people trying to impress others on social media.

Social media has no doubt been known for its numerous positive impact but it appears that it also negatively affects people considering how much is faked on the internet.

Angela Okorie tells fans not to fake it for the gram. Photos: @realangelaokorie

Source: Instagram

Okorie in her new post advised her fans not to lose themselves because they were trying to impress others on the internet.

According to her, the people on the social media space were not their real friends.

In her words:

“Don’t lose yourself trying to impress us on social media; we are not your real friends

Happy weekend lovers.”

See her post below:

Nigerians react

In no time, the actress’ post went viral and internet users shared their takes on it. Read what some of them had to say below:

Topman_tech:

“Out of all the languages in the world. She choose to speak FACTS.”

Pretty.juddy:

“You see this social media? Nothing can move me here.”

Paschalpepper:

“Fake it till you make it era is far gone. ”

Toshyn4:

“Practice what you preach.”

Hes__black:

“I no go loose myself but I go impress una.”

Interesting.

