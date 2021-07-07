A man who was given money by an NGO to start a business and fend for his seven kids spent the money marrying another woman

The story was narrated by a social media user whose friend works with the NGO

Social media users have been sharing their thoughts on this, with some suggesting that the NGO should have handed the money to the man's wife instead

A Non-Governmental Organization (NGO) has reportedly given out 100,000 units of a currency to a man who was struggling to fend for his children, so he could start a business.

He spent it all on looking for love

However, in a narration by @purpleandflawed on social media, the man decided to spend the money organising a marriage ceremony for a second wife instead.

Although the narrator did her best not to give too much information concerning the man's identity and his location, the story is gaining massive attention on the social media platform.

What social media users are saying

Below were some interesting reactions gathered by Legit.ng:

@BBB26712829 said:

Even if you give the money to the wife, she will surrender it to the man who will misuse it. Seeing these kind of outcomes, I dont understand why NGOs still focus their attention on the North?

@Tisheyy opined that:

"That quote is always true. "When you empower a man, you empowered an individual but when you empower a woman, you empower a community."

@godwin_france indicated:

"First of all, the one running an NGO should know that you don't hand over cash to beneficiaries. There is a whole report on this by the UN. Secondly, the NGO should have that report"

