The situation of Esohe Akonedo has turned around for good, weeks after she cried out for help in a Legit TV interview

Esohe has got over N500,000 in donations from Nigerians, money she used to pay house rent, and stock up her shop

The woman appreciated the kind people for their generosity as she said she is still in need of more help

A woman, Esohe Akonedo, whose video went viral after she lamented about her situation in a Legit TV interview has finally got help.

In the previous interview, the woman spoke about how she is in debt because she borrowed to fund her travel abroad.

She complained then about not having a dime to take care of her children’s school fees and feeding. The woman revealed that she had to send the wards to her mother’s place.

People helped Esohe and sent over N300,000 to her account after Legit.ng posted her account details.

The woman was very grateful for the support she got from Nigerians.

I still need more help

A patreon account set up for her also got in N39,100. Two more people reached out afterwards and gave N200,000 and N50,000.

The woman appreciated people who supported her, saying God will reward their act of generosity. A part of the fund paid her house rent and bought foodstuff for her shop.

The mother of four asked for more help, saying she would like to get a refrigerator and a generator so she can keep selling cold drinks.

Watch her full interview below:

