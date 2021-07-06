Kennedy Agyapong has shared what he believes will make a good man marry a woman and the submission is controversial

Controversial politician, Kennedy Agyapong has shared a statement on what he thinks will make a man decide to make a woman his wife.

Speaking during an interview on Net 2 Television, he claimed that a woman's ability to cook is a sure bet to accelerating a man's decision to ask for her hand in marriage.

Agyapong stated:

"You can get every job in the world, if you don't know how to cook, so every day I tell them [his daughters] your mother is a good cook so stand by her and watch."

Speaking further, he mentioned that he talks to his daughters about the idea:

"Two of them (Ohenewaa and Tracy) are fantastic. The food they can cook, and then others they hang around and then go pick their books. When they get to 26 and above, they would realize only books won't help."

"Everything is in stages. First, I said education, now it's time for marriage. Then what it takes for a woman to get married. It is not only your beauty or knowledge. It's how serviceable you are at home to your man. And for the first service, you should be a good cook. Otherwise, you are in trouble so I am telling them all these things. Eventually, they will learn and succeed."

