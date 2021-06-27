Nollywood actress Mercy Johnson Okojie shared a video showing how she spent Saturday with her kids

The film star and her kids were spotted blindfolded and with pillows in their hands as they played with one another

The video got Mercy's fans and followers gushing while some called her out for cheating her kids during the play

PAY ATTENTION: Legit.ng is on a mission to support vulnerable children of Calabar – join the initiative on Patreon, let’s change more lives together!

Nollywood actress Mercy Johnson does not throw away any opportunity to play with her kids.

The film star also shares clips of some moments with her kids on social media, leaving her fans gushing over her cute family.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important

Mercy Johnson and her kids in a pillow fight. Photos: @mercyjohnsonokojie

Source: Instagram

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!

The pillow fight

In a video Mercy recently shared, the actress and her kids were spotted with their eyes blindfolded and a pillow in each hand as they engaged in a fight.

As they hit one another, one of the kids unknowingly placed his leg where the actress was standing and that made her fall. That, however, gave the kids the chance to hit her with their pillow.

At a point, Mercy had to remove her blindfold without the knowledge of her children and continued the pillow fight with them.

Check out the actress and her kids below:

PAY ATTENTION: Read the best news on Nigeria's #1 news app

Reactions

It didn't take long before fans and followers, including friends, stormed Mercy's comment section to react to her post.

joymissj:

"This house is one to visit."

tessy_george21:

"I love this relationship with your children."

empressty85:

"Amazing mom!!!"

mbanefo9:

"I love this kind of family play, it sweet die, mama no break children leg."

nicky_gram_:

"Jesus. mama don't break your "r legs please ohhh."

agbeniyirita:

"Ojoro mummy why did open your eyes."

Mercy Johnson, her kids, and her nieces

Legit.ng earlier reported that the actress and her clan were seen marching in the rain, dancing around and one of them even pushed the actress inside their massive swimming pool.

The short clip was filled with fun, laughter, happiness, memories, and fans could not help but gush over them.

In the caption of the post, Mercy said that she was that aunty who broke the rules but cousins and nieces love to spend holidays at her house. According to her, despite being strict, she is still their best friend.

Source: Legit