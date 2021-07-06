Nigerian governors from the northeast geopolitical zone from both the PDP and APC have gathered in Taraba state

The state leaders under the North East Governors Forum (NEGF) are expected to be hosted by Governor Darius Ishaku

The governors of the six states who are meeting for the first time will deliberate on issues concerning impeding the growth of the region

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Taraba state - Governor Darius Dickson Ishaku of Taraba will be hosting his counterparts from the north east geopolitical zone in Jalingo, the state capital.

Bala Dan Abu, the governor's senior special adviser on media and publicity, noted that the state leaders will be meeting Tuesday, July 6, and Wednesday, July 7, The Guardian reports.

Taraba state government will play host to the governors of the north east geopolitical zone. Photo credit: @HarunaManu247

Source: Facebook

A top security personnel speaking to the news publication stressing the state’s preparedness for the meeting, adding that adequate security had been put in place.

According to Leadership, Abu revealed that the governors will discuss issues impeding the growth of the six states of the region, security, economic development, and social challenges.

Legit.ng gathered that governors elected on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the All Progressives Congress (APC) were spotted at the airport.

The dignitaries including Governor Bala Muhammed of Bauchi state, Governor Muhammed Inuwa Yahaya of Gombe State and Governor Babagana Zulum of Borno state were received by the deputy governor of Taraba state, Haruna Manu.

Wike, Makinde, Uzodimma, others storm Lagos over open grazing

This development is coming after southern governors arrived in Lagos state for a crucial meeting.

The governors were seen in the Ikeja area of the state on Monday, July 5, to deliberate on insecurity, constitutional amendment, PIB and anti-open grazing law in all member-states.

Southern Governors send serious message to DSS, Police, others

Meanwhile, the Southern Governors’ Forum (SGF) declared that the security agencies must take permission from them from carrying out an operation in their respective states.

The governors made this known on Monday, July 5, in Lagos, insisting that any law enforcement agency carrying out an operation in any of the states in the south must take permission from the state governor, who is the chief security officer of the state.

While reading the communique after its closed-door meeting, Governor Rotimi of Ondo state, the forum, however, kept mum on the recent arrest of Nnamdi Kanu, leader of IPOB, and the attack on Sunday Igboho’s house.

Source: Legit.ng