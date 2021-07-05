About 17 southern governors in Nigeria are said to be in Lagos for a meeting centred on open grazing

The governors from both the PDP and the ruling party, APC, are expected to be hosted by their Lagos colleague, Babajide Sanwo-Olu

The scheduled meeting is coming after heated comments and remarks which were reactions to the ban on open grazing in the region

Lagos - Serious about their earlier, controversial ban on open grazing by herdsmen, southern governors of Nigeria are said to be set for a crucial meeting in Lagos state.

The governors, according to Punch, were seen in the Ikeja area of the state on Monday, July 5, for the all-important meeting.

Some of them who are already present in Lagos for this meeting earlier reported by The Guardian are Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, Nyesom Wike, Adegboyega Oyetola, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, and Godwin Obaseki, represented by his deputy, Philip Shaibu.

The governors are to be hosted by Sanwo-Olu in Ikeja

Others expected to join them are Okezie Ikpeazu, Emmanuel Udom, Diri Duoye, Willie Obiano, Ben Ayade, Ifeanyi Okowa, David Umahi, Kayode Fayemi, Hope Uzodimma, Dapo Abiodun, and Oluwaseyi Makinde.

17 Southern Governors to Meet Over Buhari’s Land Recovery Order

Recall that southern governors were expected to meet on Monday following President Muhammadu Buhari's order on the recovery of grazing routes for herders.

It was gathered that this meeting would further assess decisions taken by the 17 governors at their last meeting on the open grazing ban, restructuring, fiscal federalism, and the call for state police.

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu was to host his counterparts from other southern states for the second meeting.

Southern Governors Take Final Decision on Open Grazing, Reveal Details of Critical Meeting

Earlier, during a crucial meeting in Asaba, Delta state capital on Tuesday, May 11, the forum of southern governors agreed to ban open grazing in the region.

This critical decision was announced by Governor Rotimi Akeredolu, the chairman of the forum, on behalf of his counterparts.

Akeredolu said the resolution is part of the governors' efforts to tackle the menace of insecurity that emanates from the unchecked activities of herdsmen. Details of the meeting were released in a communique tweeted by the media group of Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi.

He noted:

“The meeting resolved that open grazing of cattle be banned across southern Nigeria. Development and population growth has put pressure on available land and increased the prospects of conflict between migrating herders and local populations in the south.

"Given this scenario, it becomes imperative to enforce the ban of open grazing in the south, including cattle movement to the south by foot.”

