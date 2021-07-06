The national chairman of the Action Democratic Party (ADP), Sani Yabagi, has accused southern governors of ganging up against the north

The former presidential candidate condemned the state leaders' position on open grazing following their recent meeting in Lagos state

According to Yabagi, the governors are no better than the likes of Sunday Igboho, Nnamdi Kanu, or any other person who is not elected

Sani Yabagi, the 2019 presidential candidate of the Action Democratic Party (ADP), has faulted the recent meeting held by southern governors, saying the gathering is the wrong way to go about the issues affecting the politics of Nigeria.

Yabagi made the disclosure while speaking on Channels Television's political show, Politics Today which aired on Monday, July 5.

Sani Yabagi has accused southern governors of ganging up against the north. Photo credit: Yabagi Yusuf Sani

Source: Facebook

It is a gang up

The ex-presidential candidate described the southern governors' meeting as an effort to stand against the progress of the rest of Nigeria particularly the northern region.

He said:

“Because the message here, unfortunately, is like ganging up against the rest of Nigerians, particularly the North, by state actors.

“All the things listed in that communique from their meeting seems to be a kind of ganging up against the North.

“When you look at grazing, insecurity, politics of 2023…how can we have elected officials, governors for that matter, coming out in this matter to emphasize things that divide us, not talking about things that unite the country?"

They are no different from Igboho, Kanu

The national chairman of the ADP went on to berate the state leaders, adding that they have no national interest at heart.

According to him, the southern governors are not better than Sunday Igboho, Nnamdi Kanu, or any other person that is not elected.

The politician expressed his disappointment in the governors, saying they should be the ones to protect the unity and ensure that all the parts of the country will be comfortable with whoever emerges as the president in 2023.

Wike, Makinde, Uzodimma, others storm Lagos over open grazing

Earlier, the southern governors held a meeting in the Ikeja area of the state on Monday, July 5, following their controversial ban on open grazing.

Some of them who were already present in Lagos for this meeting included Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, Nyesom Wike, Adegboyega Oyetola, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, and Godwin Obaseki, represented by his deputy, Philip Shaibu.

During the meeting, the governors also deliberated on insecurity, constitutional amendment, PIB and anti-open grazing law in all member-states.

Southern governors back zoning of 2023 presidency to south

Meanwhile, amid calls for the rotation of the presidency between the south and the north, southern governors agreed that the successor of President Muhammadu Buhari should come from the southern region in 2023.

This was part of the decisions the governors reached at their meeting on Monday, July 5, in Lagos.

While commending lawmakers for the passage of the Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB), they opposed 3% revenue allocation for the host communities.

