A Nigerian man, Agboga Victor, has stunned the internet with his story of academic success in the United Kingdom

Victor shared on LinkedIn that he had almost lost out on his first scholarship due to the inability to cater for flight expenses

The bright scholar went on to overcome that challenge and is extending help to students facing the same difficulty

PAY ATTENTION: Legit.ng is on a mission to support vulnerable children of Calabar – join the initiative on Patreon, let’s change more lives together!

A Nigerian man has taken to social media to share how he almost lost his first scholarship award.

The DAAD Helmut Schmidt Scholar, Agboga Victor, said on LinkedIn that his inability to foot travelling cost for the UK scholarship he bagged put his award at risk.

Victor at the moment has offered loans in pounds to three PhD students for their UK trip Photo Credit: LinkedIn/Agboga Victor

Source: UGC

He however wrote applications seeking financial aid to cover the said cost, as can be seen in an email he showcased.

Four years after the experience, Victor stated that he has been able to offer loans in pounds to three students who faced similar problems.

According to him, financial constraints shouldn't hinder one from losing out on an opportunity so much effort has been expended into.

He wrote:

"4 years ago, I sent out this SOS to cover travel costs after getting my 1st scholarship. Currently, I'm giving loans worth ££££ to 3 PhD students coming to the UK later this year. But every bridge has its carrying capacity.

"They've worked hard to get these scholarships, travel costs shouldn't hold them back.

"Kindly help when you see appeals like this."

Nigerians sing his praises

LinkedIn users hailed his gesture and encouraged the scholar with kind words.

Damilola Gbore wrote:

"Many talk about the problems. Only few actually 'do' the solution.

"Nice initiative sir. Hope other privileged people can follow suit."

Kennedy Uche commented:

"Kudos to you

"You will surely be remembered by your good work.

"More Grace to you."

Emmanuel Adameh stated:

"In just four years you're now sitting at the other end of the table.

"Thanks for stretching out a helping hand. I find this inspiring!"

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!

Woman who begged for jobs on the streets in the past builds own house

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a woman who once begged for jobs on the street had built a house at 31.

The lady identified as Ibubeleye said on Facebook that no man gave her the money to build the house as she made it big through the hard work of trading Bitcoin and Forex.

She added that she never used her body either, saying everything was made possible through the help of God.

A part of her Facebook post reads:

"I Ibubeleye, built this house from start to finish with my own money. No man, no woman gave it to me, I didn't use my body, I used my skills, my brains and with encouragement from good friends and family and the grace of God, it was made possible..."

Source: Legit.ng