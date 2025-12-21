Nigeria-eligible defender Honest Ahanor is already attracting interest from top European clubs ahead of the transfer winsow

Real Madrid, Chelsea, Man City, Bayern Munich, and RB Leipzig are tracking the 17-year-old Atalanta defender

Ahanor’s potential transfer value could triple to €20m fee if big clubs come calling by next summer

Real Madrid have reportedly joined the growing list of European clubs monitoring 17-year-old Nigerian defender Honest Ahanor, currently starring for Atalanta in Italy.

The teenage sensation, who moved from Genoa in the summer for €20 million, has already made 19 senior appearances for the Serie A side, impressing scouts with his versatility and composure.

Chelsea and Manchester City have long been linked with Ahanor, but the Spanish giants are now said to be preparing to “hijack” any potential Premier League move, Football Transfers reports.

The defender’s ability to operate as a left-back, wing-back, or centre-back makes him a highly sought-after prospect, and his performances have drawn attention from across Europe.

Chelsea and Manchester City in pursuit

Chelsea owners, BlueCo, have been closely monitoring Ahanor, having first spotted him in Genoa’s youth setup.

Team Talk reveal that Chelsea scouts have been “virtually ever-present” at Atalanta matches this season, alongside Manchester City representatives.

Both Premier League clubs are keen to secure the Nigerian defender as a long-term investment for their squads.

However, Brexit regulations mean that Ahanor would only be eligible to move to England at the end of the current season, after turning 18 in February 2026.

Until then, the 17-year-old defender remains a key figure for Atalanta, gaining valuable first-team experience in one of Europe’s toughest leagues.

Why top clubs want Ahanor

Ahanor’s ability to play in multiple positions has caught the eyes of scouts from Manchester United, Newcastle, Tottenham, Bayern Munich, RB Leipzig, and now Real Madrid.

At Atalanta, the Nigeria-eligible star has primarily featured in central defence, starting six Serie A matches this season.

“Every top club in Europe is watching Honest, but in recent weeks Chelsea and City have been virtually ever-present. He is a huge talent,” a source close to the club commented.

With a contract running until 2028, Atalanta is in a strong negotiating position, able to demand significant fees for a player already valued in the tens of millions.

Real Madrid could force a bidding war

The arrival of Real Madrid into the race is expected to spark fierce competition, potentially inflating Ahanor’s market value.

Reports suggest that any bid approaching €60 million could force Atalanta into serious negotiations.

Despite his youth, Ahanor has remained focused on his development, expressing contentment at Atalanta while aware that European giants are circling.

As the January transfer window approaches, all eyes will remain on the 17-year-old Nigerian defender.

His performances in Serie A, combined with his undeniable talent and versatility, make him one of the most intriguing prospects in world football.

