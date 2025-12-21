A Nigerian woman shared why her husband reduced the monthly home allowance he gave her from N600,000 to N200,000.

She narrated what she did quickly after noticing the reduction in the monthly allowance her husband used to give her

Many reacted as the woman's actions sparked buzz on social media. Some also shared what they learnt from her story

A Nigerian woman detailed what she did after her husband reduced her monthly income from N600,000 to N200,000.

She mentioned that her husband decided to cut down the allowance after his brother claimed that he gives his own wife N200,000 monthly.

A woman shares how her husband reduced monthly allowance for the home. Photo: @official_sharlom

Source: TikTok

In a TikTok video by @official_sharlom, the woman shared that she had been married for four years and had two kids.

She said:

"My husband and I have been married for four years, and he gives me ₦600,000 to stock up the house every month. My husband has a successful business that he's running, and I'm doing well on my own too.

"However, something happened in June that baffled me. So, my husband came home… apparently, my husband's older brother has a wife and four kids. And then he told my husband that he gives his wife ₦200,000 to take care of all four kids in the house. And then he said, if his brother’s wife can manage ₦200,000 with four kids, why can’t you manage with two kids?

"And me, my husband is a very picky eater. He's a lavish spender. He likes to eat good food—cow leg, turkey, all those things. My husband likes basmati rice, he doesn’t like local rice. He prefers seafood Okro and the rest.. you know, those kinds of things. And the supposed brother’s wife they’re actually managing.

"So I decided to compromise. Rather than buying in bulk, stocking up in cartons or company quantities, I had to adjust. I had to compromise. I bought a kilo here, enough crayfish and eggs there. The following day, I made concoction rice, instead of the normal freshly made Jollof that he eats.

"He ate without complaining. He didn’t say anything. When he got back, I made Okro and added crayfish. He came and was squeezing his face, but I didn’t say anything. I was just following his instructions to manage. I reduced all the things we used to use in the house. I gradually adjusted everything. If he wanted us to manage, then we were managing with exactly what he gave.

"So, he came back from work two days ago and said, I’ve noticed things have changed, can you explain? And I said, I thought we didn’t have money. I’m managing just like your brother’s wife manages their home. And he said, Oh, I’m sorry. I didn’t mean to say that or do that. I’ll adjust.

"And now I’m here to ask… have I done anything wrong? He reduced our money from ₦600,000 to ₦200,000, and I adjusted everything, I was just trying to be a good wife. Have I done wrong? Or what would you have done? If it were you, would you have cut back on your husband’s turkey and other things like I did, or would you have added your personal money...?"

Watch the TikTok video below:

Reactions trail woman's video about husband's allowance

@Jummybabe521 said:

"So he want to continue eating bokoto and seafood okro with 200k monthly u did well madam."

@Bell’s said:

"You understood the assignment."

@Abby said:

"I can't imagine my self managing 700k ....who the man won stress."

A Nigerian woman speaks after her husband reduced monthly allowance. Photo: Joseph Egabor

Source: Getty Images

In related stories, a lady showed what her husband did to a pot of jollof rice, while another lady showed the egusi her husband cooked.

Wife seeks refund of N50k from husband

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian man said his wife spent N50k for something needed at home and asked him for a refund.

He questioned her for requesting a refund and shared the response she gave to him, which he agreed to.

Source: Legit.ng