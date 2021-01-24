A Nigerian woman, Ibubeleye Mcdonald, has overcome all that sought to hold her down in the past as she built a house

The woman said that before her joy came, she had begged, become frustrated and all hope once seemed lost

Ibubeleye said that only God's help, Forex, and Bitcoin trading got her to where she is today

A woman known as Ibubeleye Mcdonald is the real definition of success as she accomplished even more than anyone thought was possible in her life.

Years ago, she was battered and frustrated. She even once took to the street with cardboard to beg for jobs.

On Thursday, January 21, the woman celebrated her birthday with a mansion as a way to mark the turning of a new age.

Ibubelye said that no man gave her the money to build the house as she made it big through the hard work of trading Bitcoin and Forex.

She added that she never used her body either, saying everything was made possible through the help of God.

A part of her Facebook post read:

"I Ibubeleye, built this house from start to finish with my own money. No man, no woman gave it to me, I didn't use my body, I used my skills, my brains and with encouragement from good friends and family and the grace of God, it was made possible..."

See her full post below with pictures:

As at the time of writing this report, her tweet has gathered over 1,000 comments with hundreds of shares.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Nne Isaac: said:

"This one sweet me differently, congratulations sis. Cheers to many more wins."

Uloma Fidelia Emesiani said:

"Wow, may God cont. 2 bless ur hands, HBD."

The woman said that no man contributed to her success. Photo source: Ibubeleye Mcdonald

Source: Facebook

Princess Ginika Irechukwu said:

"Congratulations. I tap into the grace."

Agatha Oby said:

"Happy Birthday and double congratulations to you Lady. More wins in Jesus name."

Favour Kehinde said:

"Wao! You are a real definition of success. And I can add that you are very industrious and determined. You worked so hard. So Happy Birthday to you. May you experience more wins in life. And above all, to continue live in God's grace. When you live in grace, everything will fall in line for you. Cheers!"

