Nollywood actress Rosy Meurer recently got her followers gushing on social media after a post she made

The fair-skinned actress and her handsome husband Olakunle Churchill were spotted with their son King

Rosy revealed that she's crushing on the men in her life as she wished her fans a beautiful new week

Asides from sharing videos of herself eating delicious foods, Nollywood actress Rosy Meurer also gushes about her small family on social media.

The new mother recently shared some adorable photos with her handsome husband Olakunle Churchill and her son King.

Actress Rosy Meurer shares some photos with her husband and their son. Photos: @rosymeurer

Rosy Meurer and her family

Crushing on the men in her life, Rosy shared photos of her family from a recent outing. The couple was all smiles as they had a good time with themselves and their baby.

Churchill was spotted with a huge smile on his face as he carried their baby King in his arms.

Check out some photos below. Swipe left to see more:

Nigerians react

While some people gushed over the beautiful family, others recalled when the actress and her husband referred to themselves as brother and sister.

pretty_rolie:

"Brother and Sister."

opeyemi_yemarg:

"Brother and sister."

queen_lamaris:

"I call him brother he calls me sister too."

giftbenedette:

"What God cannot do does not exist."

akucito:

"Lovely."

ella__ladiva:

"Twinnies."

wf_blinky:

"E choke."

yetanbabe:

"Brother and sister love u both."

Nigerians question Rosy Meurer's video

Legit.ng earlier reported that Rosy shared some cute moments with her husband while preparing a lavish meal for them at their home.

In the clip, the film star and new mum is seen making a meal. Shortly after, her husband walks in and stands beside her before giving her a hug.

While the video warmed the hearts of her fans, it appears there were some people who believed Meurer was trying too hard to prove she is happy in her marriage with Churchill.

Others, however, were curious about how they were able to record so many moments in order to share on social media.

Source: Legit