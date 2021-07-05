Nollywood star Iyabo Ojo has taken to social media to show off her physique and glowing skin at 43

The mum of two shared a beautiful photo on her Instagram page and fans and colleagues could not help but gush over her

Iyabo who does not look anything close to her age also shared the secrets to her amazing way of life with fans

Top Nollywood actress Iyabo Ojo has got fans and colleagues dropping beautiful reactions on a recent post on Instagram.

The filmmaker who clocked 43 last year shared a beautiful photo. She donned a shimmery high cut black dress with matching inner pieces.

Iyabo Ojo has got fans gushing on social media Photo credit: @iyaboojofespris

She finished the look with shoes, jewellery and a weave to match.

In the caption, the actress shared the secrets to her wellbeing and youthful look as she noted that she does not feel like she is 43.

"43 got nothing on me."

Check out the post below:

Sweet compliments from fans

As expected, compliments flooded the actress' comment section, read some of them below:

Holuwa_folakemii:

"Sexy bosslady. Much love momma!"

Simps_princeton:

"@iyaboojofespris Absolutely gorgeous."

Its_mjay86:

"You look 19 make I no lie momma."

Isioma_yocambel:

"My pretty woman."

Only1foreignernas:

"Age with sweet sixteen body."

Female_rap_game:

"The most beautiful and glowing lady, ride on."

Dharm_sel:

"At all Maama, too ageless. love you @iyaboojofespris."

Iyabo Ojo apologises to TAMPAN elders

Iyabo issued a public apology to the TAMPAN leadership via her official Instagram page. The actress' apology came after the association blacklisted her.

She thanked celebrity blogger, Mama Esabod, for mediating peace between the aggrieved parties.

In a different portion of her post, the actress also thanked fans and others alike who had been showing her support since she joined Princess in the battle for justice.

