AnambraDecides2025: Live Updates as INEC Begins Official Collation of Results from Local Govt Areas
The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has started the collation of results from local government councils, hours after the conduct of the Anambra governorship election.
Anambra Decides: Ogbaru LGA result
APC-3768
APGA-22803
LP-347
PDP-30
Registered voters 188016
Accredited voters 30625
Valid votes 29821
Total vote cast - 30585
Anambra Decides: Ihiala LGA result
APC: 4425
APGA: 23557
LP: 81
PDP: 69
Total valid votes: 31529
Rejected votes: 840
Total votes cast: 32369
Anambra Decides: Ekwusigo LGA result
APC: 2,973
APGA: 18,749
LP: 194 PDP: 70
Total valid votes: 23,642
Rejected votes: 378
Total votes cast: 24,020
Anambra Decides: Anambra west LGA result
APC: 3428
APGA: 9318
LP: 58
PDP: 102
Total valid votes: 16041
Rejected votes: 286
Total votes cast: 16327
Anambra Decides: Awka South LGA result
APC: 5,038
APGA: 27,896
LP: 520
PDP: 63
Total valid votes: 37,518
Rejected votes: 784
Total votes cast: 38,302
Anambra Decides: Idemili North LGA result
APC: 6,383
APGA: 25,498
LP: 1,275
PDP: 125
Total valid votes: 34,961
Rejected votes: 704
Total votes cast: 35,665
Anambra Decides: Idemili South LGA result
APC: 6,015
APGA: 17,224
LP: 276
PDP: 40
Total valid votes: 24,431
Rejected votes: 464
Total votes cast: 24,895
Anambra Decides: Anaocha LGA result
APC: 5,956
APGA: 20,118
LP: 483
PDP: 42
Total valid votes: 28,189
Rejected votes: 569
Total votes cast: 28,758
Anambra Decides: Ayamelum LGA result
APC: 7,478
APGA: 13,340
LP: 117 PDP: 13
Total valid votes: 23,991
Rejected votes: 264
Total votes cast: 24,255
Anambra Decides: Nnewi South LGA result
APC: 9,281
APGA: 17,286
LP: 73
PDP: 12
Total valid votes: 27,400
Rejected votes: 532
Total votes cast: 27,932
Anambra Decides: Nnewi North LGA result
APC: 5,441
APGA: 20,320
LP: 1,140
PDP: 45
Total valid votes: 28,715
Rejected votes: 569
Total votes cast: 29,284
Anambra Decides: Oyi LGA result
APC: 5,118
APGA: 18,882
LP: 3,641
PDP: 16
Total valid votes: 30,050
Rejected votes: 786
Total votes cast: 30,836
Anambra Decides: : Orumba North LGA result
APC: 2,615
APGA: 24,664
LP: 131
PDP: 17
Total valid votes: 29,135
Rejected votes: 371
Total votes cast: 29,506
Anambra Decides: : Aguata LGA LGA result
APC: 4,125
APGA: 35,559
LP: 124
PDP: 82
Total valid votes: 43,068
Rejected votes: 620
Total votes cast: 43,688
Anambra Decides: : Awka North LGA result
APC: 3,661
APGA: 15,895
LP: 299
PDP: 203
Total valid votes: 21,291
Rejected votes: 461
Total votes cast: 21,752
Anambra Decides: : Njikoka LGA result
APC: 5,687
APGA: 22,213
LP: 311
PDP: 47
Total valid votes: 30,257
Rejected votes: 529
Total votes cast: 30,786
Anambra Decides: Dunukofia LGA result
APC: 3,284
APGA: 14,892
PDP: 16
Total valid votes: 21,102
Rejected votes: 284
Total votes cast: 21,386
