AnambraDecides2025: Live Updates as INEC Begins Official Collation of Results from Local Govt Areas
Politics

by  Nurudeen Lawal, Basit Jamiu, Ridwan Adeola Yusuf, Adekunle Dada, Ibrahim Sofiyullaha, Ezra Ukanwa, Ololade Olatimehin, Muslim muhammad Yusuf

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has started the collation of results from local government councils, hours after the conduct of the Anambra governorship election.

7:40 AM

Anambra Decides: Ogbaru LGA result

APC-3768

APGA-22803

LP-347

PDP-30

Registered voters 188016

Accredited voters 30625

Valid votes 29821

Total vote cast - 30585

7:10 AM

Anambra Decides: Ihiala LGA result

APC: 4425

APGA: 23557

LP: 81

PDP: 69

Total valid votes: 31529

Rejected votes: 840

Total votes cast: 32369

7:09 AM

Anambra Decides: Ekwusigo LGA result

APC: 2,973

APGA: 18,749

LP: 194 PDP: 70

Total valid votes: 23,642

Rejected votes: 378

Total votes cast: 24,020

7:08 AM

Anambra Decides: Anambra west LGA result

APC: 3428

APGA: 9318

LP: 58

PDP: 102

Total valid votes: 16041

Rejected votes: 286

Total votes cast: 16327

7:06 AM

Anambra Decides: Awka South LGA result

APC: 5,038

APGA: 27,896

LP: 520

PDP: 63

Total valid votes: 37,518

Rejected votes: 784

Total votes cast: 38,302

7:05 AM

Anambra Decides: Idemili North LGA result

APC: 6,383

APGA: 25,498

LP: 1,275

PDP: 125

Total valid votes: 34,961

Rejected votes: 704

Total votes cast: 35,665

7:02 AM

Anambra Decides: Idemili South LGA result

APC: 6,015

APGA: 17,224

LP: 276

PDP: 40

Total valid votes: 24,431

Rejected votes: 464

Total votes cast: 24,895

6:49 AM

Anambra Decides: Anaocha LGA result

APC: 5,956

APGA: 20,118

LP: 483

PDP: 42

Total valid votes: 28,189

Rejected votes: 569

Total votes cast: 28,758

6:48 AM

Anambra Decides: Ayamelum LGA result

APC: 7,478

APGA: 13,340

LP: 117 PDP: 13

Total valid votes: 23,991

Rejected votes: 264

Total votes cast: 24,255

6:47 AM

Anambra Decides: Nnewi South LGA result

APC: 9,281

APGA: 17,286

LP: 73

PDP: 12

Total valid votes: 27,400

Rejected votes: 532

Total votes cast: 27,932

6:46 AM

Anambra Decides: Nnewi North LGA result

APC: 5,441

APGA: 20,320

LP: 1,140

PDP: 45

Total valid votes: 28,715

Rejected votes: 569

Total votes cast: 29,284

6:45 AM

Anambra Decides: Oyi LGA result

APC: 5,118

APGA: 18,882

LP: 3,641

PDP: 16

Total valid votes: 30,050

Rejected votes: 786

Total votes cast: 30,836

6:43 AM

Anambra Decides: : Orumba North LGA result

APC: 2,615

APGA: 24,664

LP: 131

PDP: 17

Total valid votes: 29,135

Rejected votes: 371

Total votes cast: 29,506

6:26 AM

Anambra Decides: : Aguata LGA LGA result

APC: 4,125

APGA: 35,559

LP: 124

PDP: 82

Total valid votes: 43,068

Rejected votes: 620

Total votes cast: 43,688

6:24 AM

Anambra Decides: : Awka North LGA result

APC: 3,661

APGA: 15,895

LP: 299

PDP: 203

Total valid votes: 21,291

Rejected votes: 461

Total votes cast: 21,752

6:23 AM

Anambra Decides: : Njikoka LGA result

APC: 5,687

APGA: 22,213

LP: 311

PDP: 47

Total valid votes: 30,257

Rejected votes: 529

Total votes cast: 30,786

6:21 AM

Anambra Decides: Dunukofia LGA result

APC: 3,284

APGA: 14,892

PDP: 16

Total valid votes: 21,102

Rejected votes: 284

Total votes cast: 21,386

