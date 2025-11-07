A video of an online game that Regina Daniels played years ago has resurfaced amid the crisis rocking her marriage

In the clip, the game predicts three things that would happen in her life, and Regina reacts to each of them

She rejected the first prediction and accepted the second, but her reaction to the third one was unexpected

Amid the crisis rocking Nollywood actress Regina Daniels' marriage, an online game she played a long time ago has surfaced.

The embattled actress has been trending online, with many celebrities reacting to her situation and offering advice on what she should do.

Fans react to throwback game played by Regina Daniels. Photo credit@regina.daniels

In the video, Regina Daniels was seen playing a game that showed her life predictions for 2026.

Game predict Regina Daniels' future

The game was played in 2024, and one of the predictions stated that she would be pregnant that year.

Regina immediately rejected the prediction and moved on to the next one, which was about her life in 2025.

In the video, the movie star accepted the prediction for 2025, which suggested a positive outcome.

Regina Daniels trends amid marriage crisis. Photo credit@regina.daniels

Regina Daniels react to 2026 prediction

Later, the game showed her a picture of a vessel on the sea, predicting that she would travel by sea. Regina smiled and expressed excitement about the prediction.

However, the third box presented a shocking prediction: a document showing divorce proceedings.

The mother of two was initially in disbelief, looking at it twice in astonishment. Unlike the first prediction, she did not reject this one, leaving viewers to wonder about her reaction to the game’s outcome.

How fans reacted to Regina Daniels' video

Reactions have trailed the video of the actress playing the game online. Many stated that the game was not an ordinary one, as it successfully shared what would be happening to Regina Daniels.

They added that it was AI that predicted her life. Here are comments below:

@only1cjhairs reacted:

"You fit forget but social media never forgot."

@iam_horluwaseun commented:

"E get some stuff way I no dey try because a lot of things are spiritual and me don’t have strength. Na wa oo."

@rrichieasap shared:

"2026 no far oo, na just 2months and the prophecy don already happen."

@eno_beee shared:

"Why she no say God forbid for the last one."

@boyanointing_20 shared:

"The smart ones will know that the App only gave her a prophecy of her life in the next 3years. She was shocked on the last one even tho she wanted the second one and didn’t want first one. Prophecies are revealed to us in mysterious ways,it takes a healthy spiritual person to quickly find their prophecies."

Traditional ruler advises Ned and Regina Daniels

Legit.ng had reported that the Onishe of Ubulu-Uku Kingdom weighed in on the ongoing crisis in Regina Daniels' marriage.

He advised the estranged couple to reconcile while dragging Regina Daniels' family. However, fans were not impressed by his post. They dragged him and asked a series of questions about his own views on marriage.

