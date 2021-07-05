Popular Nollywood actor Yul Edochie has taken to social media to urge Nigerians to give the youths a chance through him

The actor has expressed his ambition to become president in 2023 at different times and in a recent post, he reminded people again

Edochie's post was met with mixed reactions as some people believe his aim to become president all of a sudden is not the way to go

Months ago, top Nollywood star Yul Edochie took to social media to express his ambition to become the president of Nigeria come 2023.

The actor has not failed to remind people from time to time and has even listed some of the things he will put in place when he gets into office.

Yul Edochie begs Nigerians to give him a chance Photo credit: @yuledochie

Source: Instagram

Give the youths a chance

In a recent post, Edochie shared a campaign poster and took to the caption to appeal to Nigerians to give him a chance.

He noted that even though his dream looks tough, it is possible if the youths come together and everyone ignores tribalism and stop trying to bring each other down.

The actor disclosed that the people will realise how much strength they have when come together and focus on making the country work.

He wrote:

"It looks tough but it is possible. If we as youths come together as one, if we throw tribalism away, if we stop hating each other, if we stop trying to bring each other down, if we stop looking for the slightest opportunity to insult each other, if we believe in the course and support it with all our strength, if we ignore frivolities and focus on making our country work, if we realise the strength we have, It is possible if we speak with one voice. All we are saying is GIVE THE YOUTHS A CHANCE. YUL EDOCHIE FOR PRESIDENT OF NIGERIA, 2023."

Check out the post below:

Nigerians react

While some people supported the actor and his dream, some were of the opinion that running for president is too much since he has no political background.

Read some comments sighted below:

Bensonokonkwo:

"We Move."

Saydonaldslowly:

"Odogwu stop this, election is not wishful thinking, structures and grassroots win elections, win a seat in your State's House Of Assembly first then use that to build momentum and followership."

Bright__quinn:

"I support your ambition, but becoming a president of a country one needs experience. You can at least start from somewhere and gain some political experience."

Fransix_osita:

"Haba bros! We for start for State level na."

Igwe__alexander_xavier_L

"It could be possible if you've impacted some of the youths in your community."

Peter Edeochie endorses son

Yul was endorsed by his father, Pete Edochie (who is a veteran in the movie industry) to run for the 2023 presidential election.

He revealed his father is in full support of his presidential ambition on his Instagram page on Thursday, February 12.

Although the Nollywood star admitted that he is not into politics, Pete said it is not compulsory for all his children to follow his career.

Source: Legit.ng News