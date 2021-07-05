Richard Mofe-Damijo recently talked about the challenges faced regarding his marriage and the media

According to the veteran movie star, there have been false things written about him concerning alleged infidelity on his part

RMD as he is popularly called recounted some instances where news reports claimed he was planning to leave his wife for another woman

Living in the spotlight is often regarded as a blessing and a curse, and this is something Richard Mofe-Damijo understands all too well.

In a recent interview with Chude Jideonwo, the Nollywood veteran popularly known as RMD, talked about some of the times the media reported false news about him as regards his marriage.

The actor addressed some false infidelity reports about him in the media. Photo credit: @mofedamijo

Source: Instagram

RMD talks about false cheating allegations by the media

RMD opened up about the time he had an accident in Delta state and his wife, Abike, had read a report in the media that he was with a woman and a baby in the car during the accident, all of which was a lie.

He said:

“Infact, we were on holidays in America when this thing came up and she said, didn’t you know what they wrote and I was like how?? That when the accident happened, I was carrying baby things and hiding them and I was like it must be really serious, someone must have stood somewhere in a nearby bush watching me do all this and then now reported it."

RMD who talked about the challenges celebrity marriages face, opened up about another time when it was reported that he had a young wife in Lagos whom he planned to leave his wife for.

RMD questions why people like to see celebrity marriages crash

According to the film star, his wife finds it hard to handle some of these things. He went on to question what people stand to gain from reporting lies and trying to destroy the marriages of celebrities.

In his word:

"This is the age of social media, there are people who, they look at you and without any regard for the sanctity of your marriage or your home, all you want to do is just tear me down like oh he’s in love with somebody else, he’s going to leave his wife tomorrow, like how do you even wake up and do that, what have I done to you? Have I come to you to abuse you and your marriage? Why do people like to see celebrity marriages crash? And what had helped is that I’ve never really seen myself as a celebrity and so my marriage is not a “celebrity marriage” and so she has kept it."

Watch the clip below:

RMD at 60

The movie star will clock 60 on July 6, and he has continued to be in high spirits about it.

Still in the interview with Chude Jideonwo, the veteran actor explained that he was happy about his upcoming birthday because none of his parents had lived to become 60.

According to him, his mother died at 59 while his father passed on at 57/58. Explaining further, RMD said his life was just about to get started at 60.

Source: Legit